How to watch the Ashes: TV channel, start times and streaming England v Australia online

The 2025/26 Ashes series is well underway after Australia dealt England a humiliating two-day first-Test defeat in Perth.

England have not won an Ashes series for a decade and they have not won a single Test match in Australia since 2010/11. But there was initial optimism that this time might be different, as Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum take their exciting brand of ‘Bazball’ into the contest.

Stuart Broad, who is commentating for Australia’s Channel 7 during the series, has talked up England’s chances, claiming this is the worst Australian team since England last won 15 years ago.

But after Ben Stokes’ bowling heroics inspired a promising first day on the Australian west coast, England capitulated on day two as the tourists’ error-prone batting opened the door to a thrashing at the hands of 69-ball centurion Travis Head. Australia roared back to crush England by eight wickets in just two days, racing to their 205 target in 28.2 overs.

With England licking their wounds, usual first-Test venue The Gabba will stage the second Test, beginning on 4 December, a day-night game under the lights. Few in the world are as good with the pink ball as Mitchell Starc and Australia will most likely be favourites going into the match in Brisbane.

The Adelaide Oval will stage the third Test starting on 17 December, before the traditional Boxing Day match at the giant MCG in Melbourne in front of 100,000 fans.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the SCG in Sydney, beginning on 4 January.

England will have to tame Australia’s formidable bowling attack, including Mitchell Starc ( AP )

TV channel and how watch online

The games will not be easy to follow for English fans at home, with much of the action taking place overnight. The second Test in Brisbane will be the easiest to watch from afar, as the day-night game will start at 4.30am GMT each morning.

All the action will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports. The broadcaster drew some criticism for its plans for the series, which will be helmed by cycling and rugby commentators from a studio in the UK, working alongside a team of on-pitch analysts in Australia, who include Ashes winners Sir Alastair Cook and Graeme Swann.

Ashes 2025/26 schedule

Second Test, Gabba in Brisbane: 4-8 December (4.30am GMT)

Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (12am)

Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)

Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)

Australia squad

Pat Cummins, Steve Smith (vc), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

England squad

Ben Stokes (c), Harry Brook (vc), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope (wk), Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.