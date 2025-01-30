England whitewash fears grow as Australia script familiar story on opening day of Women's Ashes Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England endured more Women’s Ashes disappointment as they were bowled out for 170 on day one of the day/night Test at the MCG by a dominant Australia side chasing an unprecedented whitewash.

Heather Knight’s beleaguered side arrived at the MCG 12-0 down having lost all six limited-overs matches and found themselves back under pressure after being sent in to bat first.

They lost both openers inside just eight overs and never regained their composure, with Nat Sciver-Brunt’s 51 the only real note of resistance. Australia replied with a composed 56 for one by stumps, seemingly set fair to build a lead.

Alana King claimed four for 45 in a long and accomplished spell of leg-spin from the Shane Warne End, with two wickets apiece from Kim Garth and Darcie Brown.

Maia Bouchier was first to fall for two, continuing her desperate run of form by edging the fourth ball of the morning from Garth, and now has just 41 runs in six innings on tour.

Beaumont was next to go for eight, lbw propping forward to Brown, as the hosts found some early joy with the pink ball.

England needed a response from Knight and Sciver-Brunt, the captain and vice-captain coming together in the middle order, but their partnership had only just started to find its feet when Garth brought it to an end. Knight had settled after a difficult start and had 25 when she was beaten on the inside edge and pinned in front of leg stump.

A tea score of 64 for three left Australia holding all the cards, but Sciver-Brunt’s presence offered some hope. She batted through the middle session, surviving one chance at slip, to reach a solid half-century from 121 deliveries. But with four wickets tumbling at the other end, England’s position only got worse.

open image in gallery England collapsed under the lights in Melbourne as Australia took control ( Getty Images )

Three of those were picked off by King, with Sophia Dunkley (21), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (22) and Sophie Ecclestone all offering catches as they mis-read the combination of flight and turn. Amy Jones also departed, staying back to Ashleigh Gardner and losing her off stump.

England’s prospects hinged on Sciver-Brunt producing something special in the night session but she fell in the first over, King turning one back into middle stump. Ryana MacDonald-Gay defied Australia for 65 balls for an unbeaten 15 but Lauren Filer hacked at Brown and Bell was carelessly run out to end the innings in frustrating fashion.

That left enough time for 22 overs at Australia, who went about their work with calm assurance through Phoebe Litchfield (20no) and Annabel Sutherland (24no).

Debutant Georgia Voll was the batter to go, making 12 before throwing her hands a full one from the determined Bell and nicking behind.

Australia ended the day with 18 runs off the last two overs, imposing themselves in the closing moments to firmly establish the upper hand.

PA