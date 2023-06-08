Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1686223627

Australia vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Test Championship final

Follow all the action from The Kia Oval

Sonia Twigg
Thursday 08 June 2023 12:27
Comments
<p>Steve Smith brought up his half century in the first over of day two of the World Test Championship final</p>

Steve Smith brought up his half century in the first over of day two of the World Test Championship final

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Australia vs India from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.

Australia resumed on 327-3 with Steve Smith on 95 overnight, and Travis Head also unbeaten just shy of a Test 150.

It was Australia’s day yesterday after an overcast morning session, and the bright sunshine at the start of the second day will make it harder for India to take the required wickets and get a foothold in the match.

There was much talk before the final about selection, but India could already be regretting leaving world number one Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin out of their side for the match.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

1686223627

Australia vs India

107.4

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, bottom edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.

8 June 2023 12:27
1686223584

Australia vs India

8 June 2023 12:26
1686223566

Australia vs India

107.2

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

8 June 2023 12:26
1686223506

Australia vs India

107.2

Wide Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Bharat.

8 June 2023 12:25
1686223387

Australia vs India

107.1

Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.

8 June 2023 12:23
1686223386

Australia vs India

106.6

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Shami.

8 June 2023 12:23
1686223327

Australia vs India

106.5

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.

8 June 2023 12:22
1686223267

Australia vs India

106.4

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

8 June 2023 12:21
1686223209

Australia vs India

106.3

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

8 June 2023 12:20
1686223208

Australia vs India

106.2

Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.

8 June 2023 12:20

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in