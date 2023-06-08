Australia vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Test Championship final
Follow all the action from The Kia Oval
Follow live coverage of Australia vs India from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.
Australia resumed on 327-3 with Steve Smith on 95 overnight, and Travis Head also unbeaten just shy of a Test 150.
It was Australia’s day yesterday after an overcast morning session, and the bright sunshine at the start of the second day will make it harder for India to take the required wickets and get a foothold in the match.
There was much talk before the final about selection, but India could already be regretting leaving world number one Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin out of their side for the match.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
Australia vs India
107.4
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Short, down leg side on the back foot Fended, bottom edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shami.
Australia vs India
Australia vs India
107.2
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.
Australia vs India
107.2
Wide Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Bouncer, down leg side ducked Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Bharat.
Australia vs India
107.1
Mohammed Siraj to Alex Carey. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Pujara.
Australia vs India
106.6
Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 2 runs, fielded by Shami.
Australia vs India
106.5
Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Sharma.
Australia vs India
106.4
Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.
Australia vs India
106.3
Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Bharat.
Australia vs India
106.2
Shardul Thakur to Pat Cummins. Seaming away length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Bharat.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies