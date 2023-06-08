Steve Smith brought up his half century in the first over of day two of the World Test Championship final (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Australia vs India from the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 today.

Australia resumed on 327-3 with Steve Smith on 95 overnight, and Travis Head also unbeaten just shy of a Test 150.

It was Australia’s day yesterday after an overcast morning session, and the bright sunshine at the start of the second day will make it harder for India to take the required wickets and get a foothold in the match.

There was much talk before the final about selection, but India could already be regretting leaving world number one Test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin out of their side for the match.

