Cameron Green in action for Australia during the World Test Championship final (Getty Images)

Well, it’s exactly what the International Cricket Council would have wanted, a thrilling Test match that has come down to the final day.

India will break records and do something unimaginable if they are able to chase down 444, after resuming on the start of day five on 164 for three.

Crucially for India, Virat Kohli is still at the crease, and while a victory might be a long shot, there is a chance they could bat out the day and the match finish in a draw.

The game was handed an additional level of bite at the end of the fourth day when the third umpire had to get involved over a stunning low catch from Cameron Green, but the decision was upheld, Shubman Gill was on his way, and the Australian judged to have just got his hands underneath the ball.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below.