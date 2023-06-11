Australia vs India LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Test Championship final
Follow all the action from The Kia Oval
Well, it’s exactly what the International Cricket Council would have wanted, a thrilling Test match that has come down to the final day.
India will break records and do something unimaginable if they are able to chase down 444, after resuming on the start of day five on 164 for three.
Crucially for India, Virat Kohli is still at the crease, and while a victory might be a long shot, there is a chance they could bat out the day and the match finish in a draw.
The game was handed an additional level of bite at the end of the fourth day when the third umpire had to get involved over a stunning low catch from Cameron Green, but the decision was upheld, Shubman Gill was on his way, and the Australian judged to have just got his hands underneath the ball.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below.
Australia vs India
56.2
OUT! Caught. Mitchell Starc to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, outside edge, caught by Carey.
Australia vs India
56.1
Mitchell Starc to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Cummins.
Australia vs India
55.6
Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run.
Australia vs India
55.5
Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Head.
Australia vs India
55.4
FOUR! Nathan Lyon to Ajinkya Rahane. Off break back of a length, off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
Australia vs India
55.3
Nathan Lyon to Srikar Bharat. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Green.
Australia vs India
55.2
Nathan Lyon to Srikar Bharat. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Warner.
Australia vs India
55.1
Nathan Lyon to Srikar Bharat. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
Australia vs India
54.6
Mitchell Starc to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khawaja.
Australia vs India
54.5
Mitchell Starc to Ajinkya Rahane. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.
