Australia vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ODI World Cup
Follow all the action from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
Follow live coverage of Australia vs New Zealand from the ODI World Cup today.
The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.
The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
Australia vs New Zealand
49.2
OUT! Caught. Matt Henry to Mitchell Starc. Off cutter length ball, middle stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg, caught by Neesham.
Australia vs New Zealand
49.1
Matt Henry to Mitchell Starc. Half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, in the air under control to deep mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Phillips.
Australia vs New Zealand
48.6
OUT! Bowled. Trent Boult to Adam Zampa. Length ball, outside off stump down the track driving, missed.
Australia vs New Zealand
48.5
Trent Boult to Adam Zampa. Slower length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Latham.
Australia vs New Zealand
48.3
OUT! L.B.W. Trent Boult to Pat Cummins. Half volley, middle stump moves in front flick, hit pad.
Australia vs New Zealand
48.2
Trent Boult to Mitchell Starc. Reverse Swing-In yorker, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run.
Australia vs New Zealand
48.1
OUT! Caught. Trent Boult to Josh Inglis. Length ball, outside off stump deep in crease Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to long on, caught by Phillips.
Australia vs New Zealand
47.6
SIX! James Neesham to Pat Cummins. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.
Australia vs New Zealand
47.5
James Neesham to Pat Cummins. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep square leg for 2 runs, dropped catch by Phillips, fielded by Conway.
Australia vs New Zealand
47.4
SIX! James Neesham to Pat Cummins. Length ball, middle stump deep in crease Slog, well timed in the air under control over long on for 6 runs.
