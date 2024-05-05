Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714924685

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2024

Follow all the action from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 13:00
A general view of a cricket ball
A general view of a cricket ball (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe from the Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2024 today.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:

1714924685

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

18.3

FOUR! Blessing Muzarabani to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

5 May 2024 16:58
1714924506

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

18.1

Wide Blessing Muzarabani to Mahmudullah. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Gumbie.

5 May 2024 16:55
1714924505

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

18.1

Blessing Muzarabani to Mahmudullah. Length ball, wide outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Gumbie.

5 May 2024 16:55
1714924386

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

17.6

Richard Ngarava to Tawhid Hridoy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marumani.

5 May 2024 16:53
1714924325

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

17.5

SIX! Richard Ngarava to Tawhid Hridoy. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.

5 May 2024 16:52
1714924265

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

17.3

Richard Ngarava to Tawhid Hridoy. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Campbell.

5 May 2024 16:51
1714924206

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

17.2

Richard Ngarava to Mahmudullah. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Campbell.

5 May 2024 16:50
1714924085

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

17.1

SIX! Richard Ngarava to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.

5 May 2024 16:48
1714924025

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

16.6

FREE HIT. Luke Jongwe to Mahmudullah. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ndlovu.

5 May 2024 16:47
1714923964

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe

16.6

No ball Luke Jongwe to Mahmudullah. Beamer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket and it was a no ball, fielded by Campbell.

5 May 2024 16:46

