Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE: Cricket score and updates from Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2024
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
18.3
FOUR! Blessing Muzarabani to Mahmudullah. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
18.1
Wide Blessing Muzarabani to Mahmudullah. Bouncer, outside off stump on the back foot Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Gumbie.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
18.1
Blessing Muzarabani to Mahmudullah. Length ball, wide outside off stump down the track Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Gumbie.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
17.6
Richard Ngarava to Tawhid Hridoy. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, mis-timed to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Marumani.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
17.5
SIX! Richard Ngarava to Tawhid Hridoy. Off cutter half volley, down leg side on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep square leg for 6 runs.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
17.3
Richard Ngarava to Tawhid Hridoy. Off cutter back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Campbell.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
17.2
Richard Ngarava to Mahmudullah. Off cutter length ball, to leg on the back foot driving, to deep point for 1 run, fielded by Campbell.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
17.1
SIX! Richard Ngarava to Mahmudullah. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, well timed in the air under control over deep backward square leg for 6 runs.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
16.6
FREE HIT. Luke Jongwe to Mahmudullah. Full toss, outside off stump on the front foot slog sweeping, mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Ndlovu.
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe
16.6
No ball Luke Jongwe to Mahmudullah. Beamer, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket and it was a no ball, fielded by Campbell.
