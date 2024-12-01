Ben Stokes provides injury update ahead of second Test against New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England captain Ben Stokes has moved to ease fears over his fitness despite picking up a back injury in the first Test victory over New Zealand.

The tourists sealed an emphatic eight-wicket win on day four in Christchurch, but Stokes sparked fears over his fitness when he pulled up with a back problem in his fifth over of the morning.

Stokes prematurely ended his bowling spell after three deliveries, with Brydon Carse stepping up to lead the bowlers, but the 33-year insists it was a precaution after damaging his back in an attempt to take a catch on day one.

“Wear and tear is probably the best way to describe it,” Stokes told the Test Match Special podcast.

“I didn't want to do any more damage than I already felt in my body. I'll be fine for Wellington.”

Stokes now faces a race to prove his fitness for the second Test of the three-match series on Friday.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes of England with Brydon Carse on day four ( Getty Images )

Stokes overcame a hamstring problem and sat out four Tests before returning for the second Test in Pakistan in October.

The all-rounder has played a reduced role with the ball in recent years, but did bowl 19.3 overs and contributed 80 with the bat.

“I'm good,” Stokes added. “It's been a pretty big week. I know the skill I have as a player. I go out there and try to deliver every single time. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes of England reacts on day one against New Zealand ( Getty Images )

“I’m really happy with how we’ve gone about it this week. Everyone had a smile on their face, including me, so that was good.

“The body is going to be good for this outing and ready to go in Wellington.”