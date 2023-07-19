Ben Stokes ‘devastated’ 2027 will have no northern Ashes Tests

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Stokes admitted he was “devastated” that there will be no Ashes cricket played north of Nottingham in the next home series in 2027.

The fourth Test of the Ashes at Old Trafford will be the last match played between England and Australia in the north for at least eight years.

When the schedule was announced for the next block of fixtures, there will be no game at Headingley, or Old Trafford.

Headingley in particular has been home to some great matches. Stokes’ heroic effort in 2019, and the third match this time around, when England chased down 251 to win and stop Australia winning the series at the earliest opportunity.

The crowds at Headingley and Old Trafford are some of the best, along with Edgbaston, and the decision by the England and Wales Cricket Board, is not without its controversy.

“I think we perform well in the northern grounds, especially at Headingley,” Stokes said on the eve of the Ashes Test.

“Yeah, I’m a bit devastated that there won’t be any Ashes cricket here in 2027 in the North. It’s a shame.”

Mark Wood has also previously spoken about his disappointment, coming from the north that there is not one on the calendar next time around.

Stokes is looking forward to the atmosphere at Old Trafford, with its temporary party stand that stretches far back into the car park.

“I think it’s always a loud atmosphere here.

“You know the crowds we get in the north, and I say the North quite bluntly there, is very good. We get a lot of support.

“I think it will be another great atmosphere and even when the weather is like it is, as you’ll see, everyone’s still staying here hoping and praying that they get some kind of cricket.”