The Ashes 2023 LIVE: England vs Australia score and latest updates as fourth Test begins at Old Trafford
England and Australia resume their battle for the men’s Ashes as the fourth Test gets underway at Old Trafford.
After back-to-back defeats at Edgbaston and Lord’s, the hosts kept their hopes alive with a famous win at Headingley as England completed a memorable run chase. England will now look to carry on their momentum and set up a winner-takes-all decider at the Oval next week.
England have recalled James Anderson as the Ashes returns to the 40-year-old’s home ground, replacing Ollie Robinson in what is the only change from the third Test, while Australia have retained David Warner despite his struggles against Stuart Broad.
“Everything is on the line. The team knows there’s no point holding anything back in this game,” England captain Ben Stokes said. “Everyone is going to go out there this week and throw absolutely everything at it.”
Follow all the live action from Old Trafford as England face Australia:
Ashes 2023 LIVE: Australia team news
David Warner will be retained by Australia for the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford despite his struggles against Stuart Broad, but off-spinner Todd Murphy misses out.
While Australia have decided to go into a Test without a frontline spinner for the first time in 11 years, captain Pat Cummins announced Warner would keep his spot and open alongside Usman Khawaja.
Warner amassed just five runs at Headingley before being snared twice by Broad, whose 17 dismissals of the left-hander is the joint-third highest by a bowler against an individual batter in the Test format.
Ashes 2023 LIVE: ‘Old is gold’ for England
Moeen Ali joked “old is gold” with England set to step onto the field at Old Trafford on Wednesday with the oldest bowling attack seen in the Ashes since 1928.
Skipper Ben Stokes has recalled James Anderson into the attack, with Ollie Robinson rested as the series is poised on a knife edge after three thrilling Test matches that sees Australia hold a narrow 2-1 lead.
Anderson was rested for England’s only win of the series so far at Headingley. But having taken 688 wickets in Test matches during his 20 years playing the five-day format, the 40-year-old has been preferred to younger options such as Josh Tongue.
Ashes 2023 LIVE: England team news
England have recalled James Anderson for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford.
The 40-year-old Lancashire seamer will feature on home turf as he returns to the team in place of Ollie Robinson, the only change to the side that defeated Australia at Headingley in the third Test.
England kept the Ashes alive in Leeds after Yorkshireman Harry Brook steered the hosts to victory with 75 runs before Chris Woakes and Mark Wood’s match-winning partnership saw them over the line.
Ben Stokes’ side are 2-1 down in the series with another must-win game on the line in Manchester.
Another tweak to the side sees Moeen Ali promoted to bat at number three, with Ollie Pope ruled out for the rest of the series.
England XI for fourth Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Ashes 2023 LIVE: Ben Stokes fears the end of England’s Anderson-Broad era
James Anderson will almost certainly be taking the field in an Ashes Test match at the ground he has called home for Lancashire since his first-class debut 21 years ago for the last time when the highly anticipated fourth Test gets underway on Thursday.
Such is his position as a stalwart of the county that at some point during the Test he will start his run up from the James Anderson End.
There is no Old Trafford Test match in the next home Ashes series in 2027, and in eight years time, it is not a stretch to say Anderson will no longer be playing Test cricket.
Preview by Sonia Twigg at Old Trafford
Good morning
