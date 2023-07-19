✕ Close Stokes: "Weather forecast could dictate how we play in 4th Ashes Test"

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England and Australia resume their battle for the men’s Ashes as the fourth Test gets underway at Old Trafford.

After back-to-back defeats at Edgbaston and Lord’s, the hosts kept their hopes alive with a famous win at Headingley as England completed a memorable run chase. England will now look to carry on their momentum and set up a winner-takes-all decider at the Oval next week.

England have recalled James Anderson as the Ashes returns to the 40-year-old’s home ground, replacing Ollie Robinson in what is the only change from the third Test, while Australia have retained David Warner despite his struggles against Stuart Broad.

“Everything is on the line. The team knows there’s no point holding anything back in this game,” England captain Ben Stokes said. “Everyone is going to go out there this week and throw absolutely everything at it.”

Follow all the live action from Old Trafford as England face Australia: