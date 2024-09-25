Ben Stokes issues injury update ahead of England’s tour of Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



England captain Ben Stokes has undergone a scan of his hamstring injury that saw him sidelined for the three-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Stokes sustained the injury while playing for the Northern Supercharges in the Hundred and missed the remainder of the English Test summer, with vice-captain Ollie Pope stepping up in his absence.

After a period of rehab, Stokes has undergone scans on his hamstring. The scans have had a positive outcome and his recovery over the last six-and-a-half weeks has been smooth.

Stokes remains on track to participate in the upcoming Test series against Pakistan, which starts in Multan on October 7.

The England captain has had a host of injuries over the last few years including a knee injury that saw him regularly limited to playing a role only with the bat during much of the 2023 Ashes series.

Stokes underwent knee surgery in November and fought hard to return to full fitness ahead of the five-Test tour of India in the winter of 2024, returning as an all-rounder in the final match of that tour in Dharamsala.

In an interview with Sky Sports on Tuesday, 24 September, Stokes said that there is further rehab to be done before a definitive call can be made as to whether he can play as an all-rounder in Pakistan or if he will be a batter.

“I think that’s you getting ahead of yourself,” Stokes said on Sky Spors when asked about the likelihood of him being an all-rounder in Pakistan.

“Obviously I’ve been six and a half weeks now of just walking and doing stuff in the gym. But rehab has gone really well.

“There’s a lot more than just my hamstring that I need to get back firing and working up again in terms of bowling, because you use everything. I need to get that all right to make sure that I don’t do any damage to other parts of my body.”