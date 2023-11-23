Ben Stokes rules himself out of the Indian Premier League 2024

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Stokes has ruled himself out of the Indian Premier League in 2024, citing concerns over workload.

The IPL is the most lucrative franchise league in the world, where players can be paid millions to feature for a specific team in the month-long competition.

It is a competition Stokes has often prioritised, spending time out in India in 2023 with the Chennai Super Kings, while missing the Hundred due to workload concerns following a thrilling Ashes series.

The Super Kings announced the decision, alongside the statement: “The Chennai Super Kings management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload with England playing a five-Test series in India before the IPL and then the T20 World Cup in June 2024.”

Player workloads have been of increasing concern, and England play more cricket than any other nation, while the all-rounder and Test captain has also been carrying an injury.

Withdrawals from the IPL are not uncommon, Pat Cummins did so in 2023 to best prepare for the Ashes and the 50-over World Cup, where Australia were crowned champions.

Stokes is expected to undergo surgery following the conclusion of the World Cup, in a bid to solve a problematic left knee that has been causing issues for around the last two years.

Since sustaining the injury, Stokes’ role as an all-rounder has been limited. He played only as a batter during the 2023 ODI World Cup, and was not able to bowl during the final three Ashes Tests in the summer.

Stokes has been a crucial part of revitalising England’s Test fortunes since he took the reins in spring 2022 and will face one of the toughest challenges in the role when the side travel to India for a five-Test tour in the new year.