Ben Stokes still sees himself as an all rounder despite problematic left knee

Ben Stokes revealed how important playing his role as an all-rounder is to him, after having a limited role with the ball throughout the Ashes series.

The England captain’s left knee has been a problem for years, but it has been getting progressively worse, to the extent that he was hobbling during the Test match at Wellington and could not even walk comfortably.

Stokes has been able to bowl just 29 overs in this Ashes series, but has not bowled a ball since the second Test match at Lord’s where he did so for a mammoth 12 over spell, but was left admitting that if he had stopped earlier, he night not have been able to do so again.

“Yes, it is (important to be an allrounder),” Stokes said, after England re-addressed their balance of the side with the understanding that he couldn’t bowl.

“It’s something I’ve done since I was a kid. Wanting to be involved with the game is something that’s got the best out myself.

“I said in Wellington after that game, that is been frustrating in the last couple of years not being able to have the same impact and play the same role that I have done for the last 10 years.

“So it’s obviously something that I want to be able to do and hopefully can get sorted. I keep forgetting that I’m aging every day.”

Stokes has a gap in the schedule after the Ashes until the tour of India in the new year, and it could offer a real opportunity to try and solve the problem surrounding his left knee.

England have named an unchanged side for the Oval, after the Old Trafford Test, although there have been some criticisms over the inclusion of James Anderson.

Anderson has defied all the odds by still playing cricket when he will turn 41 on Sunday, but his performances in the series have been below his usual standard.

The seamer has taken four wickets at 76.475, but Stokes has no doubt over his place in the side.

“Nearly 700 Test wickets is phenomenal, and to be able to do it all around the world as well. Everyone has got an opinion on those kinds of things and my opinion is that James Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game,” he said.

England’s James Anderson has taken 689 wickets in 182 Test appearances (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

The England captain added: “I mean he’s not been bowling badly, he’s just not got the rewards he deserves. He’s still operated at an incredible economy rate in this series, just unfortunately he hasn’t got the wickets to show for it,” the England captain said.

“We know what Jimmy does, he ties an end up even that’s not his priority it’s just he’s so relentless with his line and length. I just feel he’s been unlucky.

“The amount of time he’s gone past the bat, or someone’s edged to fourth slip or there’s an under edge.

“I feel frustrated for him and he does get frustrated when he doesn’t make that impact. But he’s still bowled like Jimmy Anderson, he’s just not got the rewards he normally gets.”