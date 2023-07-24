Ben Stokes said England is a team ‘people will remember’, despite not being able to bring the Ashes urn back home after a fifth-day washout in Manchester.

In a press conference on Monday 24 July, the captain said his England side played their way into the nation’s hearts.

Relentless rain at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday ruined England’s hopes of putting the finishing touches to a dominant performance in the fourth Test, with five of the last six sessions in the match lost without a single ball bowled.

That was enough for Australia to get out of jail with five wickets in hand, retaining the Ashes with an unassailable 2-1.