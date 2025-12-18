Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer involved in heated exchange as England wilt in Ashes heat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer were involved in a heated exchange as England toiled in Adelaide and Australia tightened their grip on the Ashes urn.

On a day when temperatures reached 40C and fresh controversy erupted over the Snicko review technology, England were 213-8 at stumps on day two, still 158 runs short of Australia’s first innings 371.

Australia had resumed in the morning on 326-8, but England made heavy weather of the final two wickets as Mitchell Starc notched an important fifty to stretch the hosts’ total.

Archer was the pick of England’s bowlers and took both of the final two wickets to complete a five-fer, while conceding only 53 runs from his 20.2 overs. But those wickets fell only after a sharp exchange of words with captain Stokes in the middle.

Their relationship appeared intact later, however, as Stokes (45*) and Archer (30*) came together with the bat to salvage a sliver of hope.

open image in gallery Stokes and Archer in the field on day two of the third Test ( Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire )

After stumps, England batting coach Marcus Trescothick revealed Stokes – who bowled 19 overs at Australia before soaking up 151 balls with the bat – was “broken” by the heat.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Trescothick said: “He’s worn out. He’s cramping often and trying to get fluids in. He was really struggling to get the carbohydrates in, he said he felt like he was going to be sick every time.

“He’s pretty broken in there. The medical team will work on him tonight and get him back in the frame of mind for tomorrow.”

Nathan Lyon, meanwhile, hailed Australia’s bowling effort. They will return with 11 more overs at the start of day three before the chance to take the new ball, after Lyon’s key role removing Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett.

“Pretty proud about how the boys went about it,” Lyon told TNT Sports. “Pat’s been phenomenal as captain as always, but the effort from our fast bowlers to get them 213-8 off 68 overs, it’s a pretty big effort, so rest up, recover and we’ll have another crack in the morning.”