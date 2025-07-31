Chris Woakes could miss rest of Oval Test after sustaining shoulder injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England could be without Chris Woakes for the rest of their decisive fifth Test against India after he left the field nursing a painful shoulder injury late on day one.

Woakes is the only member of the home attack to play every match of a gruelling series but he could now be consigned to an early exit after taking a nasty tumble while fielding on the boundary edge.

The 36-year-old was led back to the dressing room in a makeshift sling amid fears of a dislocation. A scan was being arranged to determine the extent of the damage with further updates expected on Friday morning.

If he is ruled out it would leave the hosts with a sizeable hole to fill when they resume with India 204 for six, particularly given some erratic bowling displays from Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton.

Gus Atkinson, easily the pick of the bowlers with two for 31 in 19 overs as well as the key run out of Shubman Gill, said: “It doesn’t look great. I will be surprised if he takes any part in the game.

“It’s a big shame when anyone gets injured. I’m hoping it’s not too bad but whatever it is he’ll get the full support from everyone.”

Should Woakes be ruled out, as looks increasingly likely, Atkinson will find himself as the most senior member of the attack in just his 13th appearance.

He is only just back from a niggling hamstring problem that dates back to May’s one-off Test against Zimbabwe but stands ready to take a greater burden as England attempt to turn their 2-1 lead into a 3-1 series win.

“I feel fresh, I feel good and I know I’ve only got this one game to play so I can push the limits a bit,” he said.

“It was disappointing to miss the first four games of the series, I’ve never really had a muscle injury like that before, but to come back for this important game at my home ground is nice.

“I felt like I bowled well and challenged the batters at times.”

The same was not true of Overton, whose 16 wicketless overs for 66 were a fair reflection of a poor return to the Test arena after three years away.

Tongue had a mixed day, serving up some chaotic spells that included 12 runs in wides but also conjuring a pair of magical deliveries to dismiss Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja.

“It can be a tough ground to bowl on at times because of the way the ball moves, sometimes it’s off the pitch and sometimes it can swing a lot after it’s pitched,” said a sympathetic Atkinson.

“The footholds weren’t easy at times, it was quite slippy out there and that can affect the radar when bowling but he got some very important wickets for us which was great.”