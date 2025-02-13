ECB: Near £1bn from Hundred auction will protect cricket for generations to come

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The England and Wales Cricket Board has claimed the near £1billion windfall from its Hundred auction represents “a seminal moment” that will protect the sport “for generations to come”.

Investors from around the world have poured lavish sums into the game in return for stakes in eight city-based teams which have existed for just four seasons.

An exclusivity period is now taking place, during which terms will be finalised, with the ECB confident that a tranche of deals worth £520million in new investment will soon be signed off.

In total that values the sides at more than £975m, a figure that would once have been inconceivable in domestic cricket.

The proceeds will be fed straight back into the country’s cricket network, with £50m set aside for recreational level and the rest split between the 18 first-class counties and the owners of Lord’s, Marylebone Cricket Club.

Counties who do not have a Hundred team will receive a larger slice, while the hosts were gifted a 51 per cent share in their teams.

Reflecting on the potential impact of the investment, ECB chair Richard Thompson was brimming with enthusiasm.

“In the past few days, we’ve reached a seminal moment for cricket in England and Wales,” he said.

“Four years after The Hundred was launched, we’ve now entered final discussions with eight strategic partners, each ready to invest in the competition’s eight teams and help us take the competition and English and Welsh cricket to a new level – for the benefit of the whole of our game.

“Each of these partners shares a passion for the competition’s success and cricket itself.

“They are global leaders in sport, technology, investment and commerce, aligned in our ambition to continue building The Hundred as a truly world-class sporting spectacle.

“This means vital support for county cricket, growing the women’s game and inspiring even more children – and people of all ages – to pick up a bat and ball.

“Our aim now is to ensure the necessary steps are taken to finalise this process, in order to unlock the transformative impact that these new partners will bring to the competition.

“This will also secure the funding that will go directly to the professional counties and recreational game, underpinning the fabric of our county game and helping futureproof cricket’s growth in England and Wales for generations to come.”