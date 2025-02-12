Ben Duckett sparks Champions Trophy injury fears as miserable England tour of India reaches predictable end

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England signed off a miserable white-ball tour of India with a 3-0 one-day international series whitewash defeat and major concerns about an injury to Ben Duckett ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Duckett tweaked his groin towards the end of India’s 356 all out as a patched-up England missing pace trio Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton due to niggles toiled in sweltering conditions.

While Duckett batted and made an enterprising 34 off 22 balls as England were all out for 214 in 34.2 overs to lose by 142 runs, the sight of the opener limping badly may be more of a worry.

Jos Buttler’s side side go into their Champions Trophy on 22 February against Australia on their back of a heavy defeat to India in Ahmedabad – their seventh in eight matches on a chastening trip.

Questions about their work ethic were raised by Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen on commentary as they slumped to a 16th loss in their last 23 ODIs although having to travel to different cities every three or four days in a demanding schedule has left little room to practice and improve their deficiencies.

While Duckett and Phil Salt got England off to another flyer with a stand of 60 in 6.2 overs, they once again struggled to keep going and became bogged down by spin after the powerplay, with Tom Banton on his first England appearance since January 2022 the joint top-scorer with 38 off 41 balls.

At one point, India were on course for a 400-plus total thanks to Shubman Gill’s classy 112 off 102 balls, in which he shared stands of 116 with Virat Kohli (52) and 104 alongside Shreyas Iyer (78).

Adil Rashid took four wickets for 64 runs to stunt the charge from 226 for two while Mark Wood also impressed, despite briefly being out of commission because of heat exhaustion after England again won the toss.

Wood’s first ball moved away and caught Rohit Sharma’s outside edge and his second just missed Kohli’s, but cranking up the pace proved taxing as he briefly left the field after a hostile four-over burst.

open image in gallery It was another challenging day for Harry Brook, pictured here losing his wicket, and England ( AP )

Joe Root was hooked after his two overs yielded 24 while the serene Gill persistently used his feet well, shimmying down the track and belting the ineffective Gus Atkinson for a 90-metre straight six.

Liam Livingstone was treated disdainfully by India’s pair, hoisted by both for sixes, although Kohli perished to Rashid for the fifth time in ODIs, feathering an edge to Salt from a big leg-break.

No impetus was lost as Iyer teamed up with Gill, who reached his ton by clipping the returning Wood through midwicket for his 14th four. One of only 10 batters to score an ODI double hundred, it might have got even worse for England but he missed a tired swipe off Rashid, yorked himself and was bowled.

Rashid wrestled back momentum as he strangled Iyer down leg and India lost wickets regularly from then on, although KL Rahul’s quickfire 40 and a few other cameos helped them past an ominous 350 total.

Duckett appeared to be struggling when he trudged off and while he opened the batting, his hobble grew more pronounced but he still thrashed eight fours before miscuing Arshdeep Singh’s slower ball.

Salt was also undone by Arshdeep’s variation although Banton, whose inclusion in England’s Champions Trophy squad as an injury replacement for Jacob Bethell was ratified by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday, had an eventful stay in his first 50-over match since August 2020.

He unfurled a switch hit and reverse sweep for sixes and was put down on seven by wicketkeeper Rahul, who made no mistake when Kuldeep Yadav found the outside edge with a googly.

Root and Buttler, each shifted down a position along with Harry Brook to accommodate Banton, were bowled via big inside edges by the parsimonious Axar Patel and Harshit Rana respectively.

When Brook under-edged Rana on to his stumps, England’s hopes disappeared with him while only Atkinson belting 38 off 19 balls spared the tourists from a record ODI defeat to their hosts.

It was a plucky knock from Atkinson, who bludgeoned six fours and a six, but he was last man out.

