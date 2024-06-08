Is England v Australia on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch T20 World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England and Australia meet in a crucial T20 World Cup group game with the defending champions in need of a win.

Rain curtailed England’s opening fixture against a frisky Scotland, with both sides taking a point apiece for the no result.

With only the top two teams in Group B progressing to the Super 8 stage, a defeat to their rivals here would leave Matthew Mott’s side in real peril of not advancing.

Australia began their tournament with victory over Oman despite an early scare, with Marcus Stoinis in impressive all-round form.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Australia?

The T20 World Cup clash is due to start at 6pm BST on Saturday 8 June at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage from 5.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match via Sky Go

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

England are not thought to have any fresh concerns from their rain-curtailed opener. Mark Wood and Chris Jordan are likely to keep their places alongside Jofra Archer in the seam attack, while the batting line-up seems set.

Nathan Ellis, who offers real death bowling prowess, impressed against Oman, but may miss out for Pat Cummins if Australia seek to reunite their big three quicks. Matthew Wade got the nod ahead of Josh Inglis and should retain the gloves.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (capt. & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Odds

England win 11/10

Australia win 4/5

Prediction

England win by five wickets

