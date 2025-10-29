Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England’s top three dismissed for ducks in Cricket World Cup semi-final

Amy Jones, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont were removed in quick succession, all for ducks

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 29 October 2025 14:06 GMT
England's Heather Knight was bowled out by South Africa's Marizanne Kapp
England's Heather Knight was bowled out by South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (AP)

England’s top three all fell for ducks after South Africa set a run-chase of 320 to reach the World Cup final.

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt's 169 off 143 balls set England an imposing target in Guwahati.

But England made the worst possible start as they slumped to 1-3 with Amy Jones, Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont falling quick succession.

Bowler Marizanne Kapp bowled Jones with the second ball of the innings before also removing Knight, who hit the ball against her stumps.

Beaumont was the third to fall, caught behind after the delivery from Ayabonga Khaka, to leave England in disarray.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey were left to attempt a comeback, with England facing a near-impossible task.

The winner of the semi-final will play either India or Australia on Sunday.

Jones b Kapp 0 (Eng 0-1)

Knight b Kapp 0 (Eng 0-2)

