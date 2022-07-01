England vs India LIVE: Cricket score and latest updates from Edgbaston Test match as England choose to bowl
Will England salvage a draw from the protracted five-match series? Follow all the action
England take on India at Edgbaston today as their protracted Test series finally comes to a conclusion.
The two sides went head to head last year in a five-match series which saw India take charge, leading 2-1 with one Test to play. But a Covid outbreak in the Indian camp scuppered the final match at Old Trafford, and the series is only now being resolved. England come into the match in much better shape than last year and full of confidence after dispatching New Zealand 3-0 under the stewardship of new captain Ben Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum.
England make two changes with Sam Billings taking over from the unwell Ben Foakes and James Anderson back to lead the bowling attack. Foakes missed the last couple of days of the victory over New Zealand at Headingley after testing positive for Covid-19, with Billings stepping in as an emergency replacementy. With 39-year-old Anderson fit again after a niggling ankle injury, England made the difficult decision to drop Jamie Overton. The Surrey seamer, who made 97 on debut and took two wickets, has been unable to edge ahead of a first-choice trio comprising Anderson, Stuart Broad and Matthew Potts.
Follow the latest score and Test updates below.
India 5-0 (Gill 4*, Pujara 0*) - 2 overs
Stuart Broad opening from the other end. There’s something reassuring about Anderson and Broad opening the bowling for England, still.
Broad oversteps for a first-ball no-ball but gets his run-up sorted after that. Cheteshwar Pujara - who has spent the vast majority of his career at three but opens today with Rohit Sharma’s absence - leaves the first couple alone before Broad straightens up to make him play. The no-ball, the only runs though.
India 4-0 (Gill 4*, Pujara 0*) - 1 over
Jimmy Anderson to bowl the opening over of the morning.
Some early wobble for England record wicket-taker bodes well, although the third ball deceives Sam Billings behind the stumps slightly and hits him on the thumb.
Shubman Gill watchfully leaves the first four balls, the fifth strikes him high on the pad but he clips the final delivery for FOUR. Whipped off his pads through midwicket and it races away. Off the mark with a boundary
Anthems done, first ball coming shortly
The national anthems have been sung. We’ll be underway imminently - a 10.30am start remember.
England will be bowling. Can they take some early wicket this morning?
Ben Stokes determined to ‘reshape the way Test cricket is played’
England captain Ben Stokes admits he deliberately pushed his bowlers to the limit at Headingley last week as he continues his quest to “reshape the way Test cricket is played”.
A whirlwind approach to batting has been the most obvious aspect of England’s brave new world under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, with an average run-rate of 4.54 throughout their 3-0 series win over New Zealand.
But Stokes is eager to keep challenging conventions, including when it comes to the workloads of his bowlers.
Having selected 36-year-old Stuart Broad and 23-year-old rookie Matthew Potts to face India at Edgbaston on Friday – a fourth Test in a little over four weeks – the captain revealed he was eager to see how far he could stretch his seamers.
Stokes took a back seat in Leeds last time out, not bowling at all in the first innings and sending down just four overs in the second. That left Potts to pick up 51 overs in the match, while Broad’s share of 47 was his highest for five years.
Shreyas Iyer: We must be super-aggressive
India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been talking to Ravi Shastri on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the game.
“Overall the preparation was on point,” he says. “The more you bat in the nets, we’ve ticked all the boxes and have no regrets. We have contributed in every aspect, a good overall preparation. The mindset of every player has been good, we are leading the point-table but it’s good we finish on a good note.
“We must be super-aggressive and play as if we have nothing to lose. Back each other and execute what we are capable of.”
It’s a first Test in England for Iyer, who adds: “Really looking forward to this amazing match-up. Really unfortunate that Rohit [captain Rohit Sharma] has got Covid, but it doesn’t really matter because we came here to win the match. Bumrah was amazing when he was speaking to the team yesterday.”
England win the toss and bowl
To the toss - England win it and choose to bowl.
An interesting decision from Ben Stokes, who explains: “We’ve done pretty well chasing but the toss was dictated by the overheads. A good opportunity to keep the momentum rolling.”
There definitely should be some swing on a cloudy day
Team news
So, what’s the team news for this delayed Test? Ben Foakes hasn’t recovered in time to resume his place behind the stumps, so Sam Billings comes in to the team, while James Anderson is fit again and replaces Jamie Overton.
Zak Crawley retains his place as opener but desperately needs a score.
England: 1 Alex Lees, 2 Zak Crawley, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Ben Stokes (capt.), 7 Sam Billings, 8 Matthew Potts, 9 Stuart Broad, 10 Jack Leach, 11 James Anderson
India: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Cheteshwar Pujara, 3 Hanuma Vihari, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Rishabh Pant (wk), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Jasprit Bumrah (capt.)
England vs India
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs India from Edgbaston.
This is the Test match that was cancelled last summer when India players expressed reservations about taking the field in the wake of assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar testing positive for Covid-19, meaning they flew home early instead. If you remember, at the time, cynics suggested it was so they could prepare for the IPL resuming - I couldn’t possibly comment...
Technically, this is the fifth Test of that series, with India leading 2-1. This is a very different England team though, full of confidence after the installation of Brendon McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as captain. New Zealand were whitewashed 3-0 and now they set their sights on India.
Stick with us for full live coverage.
