England vs India live: Latest cricket score and updates as tourists chase historic win at Lord’s

Ben Stokes' England need six wickets to win the third test at Lords ( AP )

England and India both enter the final day of the third test match with the chance to claim victory as the five-match series continues to excite and fray the nerves of the watching fans.

The teams were both dismissed for 387 in their first innings before England were bowled out for 192 runs on day four leaving the tourists with a tantilisingly low total to chase in order to take a 2-1 lead in the series following their impressive win at Edgbaston.

However, Ben Stokes’ men struck late in the day on Sunday to reduce India to 58-4 with the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill both dismissed. Brydon Carse took the key wicket of Gill before Stokes bowled nightwatchman Akash Deep with the final ball of the day.

KL Rahul (33*) and Rishabh Pant will continue the Indian innings and must chase down a further 135 runs with just six wickets remaining on day five. The pace and accuracy of Carse and Jofra Archer might be key to England’s success while Chris Woakes will hope to make amends after dropping Rahul on 5 yesterday.

