England vs India live: Latest cricket score and updates as tourists chase historic win at Lord’s
India are chasing 193 runs on the final day at Lord’s in order to take a 2-1 lead in the series against England
England and India both enter the final day of the third test match with the chance to claim victory as the five-match series continues to excite and fray the nerves of the watching fans.
The teams were both dismissed for 387 in their first innings before England were bowled out for 192 runs on day four leaving the tourists with a tantilisingly low total to chase in order to take a 2-1 lead in the series following their impressive win at Edgbaston.
However, Ben Stokes’ men struck late in the day on Sunday to reduce India to 58-4 with the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Shubman Gill both dismissed. Brydon Carse took the key wicket of Gill before Stokes bowled nightwatchman Akash Deep with the final ball of the day.
KL Rahul (33*) and Rishabh Pant will continue the Indian innings and must chase down a further 135 runs with just six wickets remaining on day five. The pace and accuracy of Carse and Jofra Archer might be key to England’s success while Chris Woakes will hope to make amends after dropping Rahul on 5 yesterday.
Follow all the latest coverage of today's action in our live blog below:
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day five of the third test match between England and India.
This one is delicately poised with both teams still in reach of victory.
India are the slight favourites and require just 135 runs to win the match and claim a 2-1 lead in the series with just the tests at Old Trafford and the Oval to come.
England, meanwhile, were given a boost by late wickets on Sunday evening and have reduced India to 58-4 meaning they need just six more to win the test themselves.
Today promises to be an exciting day of test match cricket and we’ll have updates throughout with our live blog below.
England vs India
17.4
OUT! Bowled. Ben Stokes to Akash Deep. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed.
England vs India
17.3
Ben Stokes to Akash Deep. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Carse.
England vs India
17.2
Ben Stokes to Akash Deep. Seaming in back of a length, wide outside off stump ducked Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Smith.
England vs India
17.1
Ben Stokes to Lokesh Rahul. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Woakes.
England vs India
16.6
APPEAL! Brydon Carse to Akash Deep. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith, appeal made for Caught.
England vs India
16.5
Brydon Carse to Akash Deep. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short mid wicket for no runs, mis-fielded by Carse, fielded by Woakes.
England vs India
16.4
Brydon Carse to Akash Deep. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Woakes.
England vs India
16.3
APPEAL! Brydon Carse to Akash Deep. Seaming in length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, hit pad to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Stokes, appeal made for L.B.W.
