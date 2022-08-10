Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What time is England vs India? How to watch T20 World Cup semi-final online and on TV today

Everything you need to know ahead of the T20 World Cup semi-finals

Sports Staff
Wednesday 09 November 2022 14:23
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

England face India in the T20 World Cup semi-finals, a match described by Moeen Ali as the “biggest game you can play” in white-ball cricket.

After edging Australia to second spot in the Super 12s stage to progress to the last four, England take on the star-studded batting attack of India for a place in Sunday’s final.

Virat Kohli has been in form during the tournament, while Moeen has called India’s dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav “the best in the world”, underlining the task facing England.

Jos Buttler’s side have yet to fully convince during the tournament, despite their crucial win over Sri Lanka that booked their place in the semi-finals, as England look to add their 50-over World Cup triumph in 2019.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

When is England vs India?

The T20 World Cup semi-final is set to be played at 8am GMT on Thursday 10 November at the Adelaide Oval.

How can I watch England vs India?

The T20 World Cup semi-final will be shown live on Sky Sports Main event, with coverage starting from 7am GMT. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the England team news?

Mark Wood emerged as an injury concern two days out from England’s T20 World Cup semi-final against India after withdrawing from training.

It is another potential headache England could do without as they are yet to make a call on Dawid Malan, who tweaked his left groin while fielding in last Saturday’s win over Sri Lanka and did not bat.

Phil Salt, who would likely come into the side if Malan was unavailable, seemed to have an extended catching session on the boundary.

Odds

Recommended

England win: 1/1

India win: 5/6

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in