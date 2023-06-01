✕ Close 'Ashes will continue to capture world's imagination' - Stokes

England kick off the summer with a one-off four-day test match against Ireland at Lord’s that sees old faces return to the team, in the form of Jonny Bairstow, and new ones making their debuts, Josh Tongue has been given the nod to start ahead of Chris Woakes.

For Ben Stokes’ team this match will serve primarily as a warm-up for the Ashes later this summer but for Ireland it is another opportunity to showcase their skills in the longest format of the game. Who can forget the only previous test match between these two nations?

Back in 2019 England may have won by 143 runs but Ireland’s display on the first day, skittling the hosts for just 85, was a statement of intent that they could compete at this level.

This match promises to be a different affair. Ben Stokes’ side are more aggressive in nature and like impose themselves on the opposition. They have not played test cricket since February and will hope to get back into their rhythm ahead of the Ashes later this month.

Follow all the action from Day One at Lord’s as England host Ireland: