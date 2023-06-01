England vs Ireland LIVE: Test cricket score and updates as Ben Stokes wins the toss and elects to bowl
Preparation for the Ashes begins as Jonny Bairstow returns to the England team
England kick off the summer with a one-off four-day test match against Ireland at Lord’s that sees old faces return to the team, in the form of Jonny Bairstow, and new ones making their debuts, Josh Tongue has been given the nod to start ahead of Chris Woakes.
For Ben Stokes’ team this match will serve primarily as a warm-up for the Ashes later this summer but for Ireland it is another opportunity to showcase their skills in the longest format of the game. Who can forget the only previous test match between these two nations?
Back in 2019 England may have won by 143 runs but Ireland’s display on the first day, skittling the hosts for just 85, was a statement of intent that they could compete at this level.
This match promises to be a different affair. Ben Stokes’ side are more aggressive in nature and like impose themselves on the opposition. They have not played test cricket since February and will hope to get back into their rhythm ahead of the Ashes later this month.
Follow all the action from Day One at Lord’s as England host Ireland:
Ireland 15-0, McCollum 5, Moor 10, Broad 0-8 (2)
Oh lovely! Broad tempts Moor into a drive but the Irishman is up to the task. He strides to meet the ball and nestles it beautifully down the ground.
The fielder at wide mid-off can’t get across to cover it and Moor picks up another boundary.
Ireland 11-0, McCollum 5, Moor 6, Broad 0-4 (1.3)
Stuart Broad continues with Ben Stokes setting a field with four slips and a wide gap between point and mid-off. Broad targets a line just outside off stump and finds the edge of James McCollum’s bat.
The opener gets lucky and a thick edge sends the ball flying wide of fourth slip allowing the batters to scramble through for three.
Ireland 8-0, McCollum 2, Moor 6, Potts 0-7 (1)
Potts settles into a decent pace through his first over, getting up to around 85mph without too much trouble. He pushes the ball slightly fuller to Peter Moor who drives through the gap at cover to collect two.
Seven runs come from Potts’ over. It’s a good start from Ireland.
Ireland 6-0, McCollum 2, Moor 4, Potts 0-5 (0.3)
Matt Potts is thrown the ball by the England captain and has the opportunity to steam in from the Nursery End. James McCollum works him away for another single to bring Peter Moor back on strike.
Potts strays onto the Irishman’s legs and Moor whips his wrists over the ball and flicks it through square leg to record the first boundary of the day.
The first over was underway, as Stuart Broad ran in from the Pavilion End will ball in hand.
James McCollom, not to be confused with England head coach Brendon McCullum played a forward defence for the first ball of the day before getting off the mark with his third delivery.
However, there was excitement from Stuart Broad’s fourth ball, and Peter Moor’s first, with a huge appeal from bowler and those in the slips for a caught behind, but England elected not to review, with replays showing the ball just going past the outside edge.
At the end of the first over, Ireland had one run.
Ireland 0-0, McCollum 0, Moor 0, Broad 0-0 (0.1)
Stuart Broad is given the nod for the first over and will lead the attack for England through this test match.
Broad comes bounding in from the Pavilion End, angles the ball into the pads of James McCollum and the Irish opener defends it beautifully with a classic forward defence.
The test match summer is underway!
Eoin Morgan rings the five minute bell
Former England captain and native Irishman Eoin Morgan rings the five minute bell outside the Lord’s pavilion. The national anthems are played and play is about to get underway,
More pre-match thoughts from Ben Stokes
Stopping by BBC Test Match Special, England captain Ben Stokes says he isn’t focused on the fact that this test match is only four days and is excited to play with debutant Josh Tongue.
“It was a straightforward decision with the overhead conditions.” said Stokes when explaining his decision at the toss, “We’re not really thinking about the fact that it’s four days, we still want to play our way and push the game on faster.
“We did have a lot of thinking to do for this Test in terms of our selection and which players we had available. It’ll be great to see Josh Tongue in action and for me to get a proper look at him.”
England vs Ireland
England have won the toss and will bowl first. James Anderson is being rested after picking up a groin injury for Lancashire so isn’t available to take the first over.
That leaves Stuart Broad, Matt Potts and debutant Josh Tongue. You’d put your money on Broad opening up but who will take the new ball with him?
Potts has experience at this level but Tongue has played at test level for England under-19 and first represented the England Lions aged just 19 in his debut season.
He boasts a bowling average of 26.04 in first-class cricket, having taken 162 wickets in just 47 matches. Will Ben Stokes throw him straight into the deep end?
‘We need to get through the first hour’ says Andy Balbirnie
Ireland will bat first under potentially difficult conditions with the overhead clouds providing some help to England’s seam attack.
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie explained how his team will approach the day saying: “It is a bit overcast today, if we can get through the tricky first hour and hopefully have a good day with the bat.
“We’ve got experience in the bank this year and guys are more experienced now and we’re only going to get better with more exposure.
“The main message has been to enjoy the occasion, it is a special place to play cricket but it is about bat v ball and try your hardest to combat what they can do.”
