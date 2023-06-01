Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For all the talk of England’s new young bowling attack, it was the experienced hand of Stuart Broad who provided the magic touch on the first day of the international summer against Ireland at Lord’s.

Broad took five for 51 to put his name on the honours board for the fifth time at the home of cricket, and the first since 2013, in England’s only Test before the highly anticipated Ashes.

Leading the attack for England, Broad ran through Ireland’s top order, as they were rapidly reduced to 19 for three at the start of the day. The tourists eventually rebounded to make 172, with England finishing the day on 152 for one in reply.

Whenever Broad stands at the top of his mark, in this case the pavilion end on a cold overcast morning at the start of the day’s play, there is always a sense that something could happen. While James Anderson has been undoubtedly the more consistent, Broad can produce moments of magic.

The iconic Ashes eight for 15 against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2015 comes easily into the mind, as does the last time he was on the honours board, with seven for 44 against New Zealand in 2013.

Some of that spark was evident at the start of the day, when he took three for 14 in just five overs, and the excitement builds towards Edgbaston where Anderson and Broad could hold a shiny new Dukes against the Australians.

“I actually felt in probably in the best rhythm that I have in the summer so far.

“Coming into the first game of the international summer to really hit my straps and feel like I was on the money is a great start for me.

“I don’t rely on confidence now at my age, I know I can bowl well, I know where the ball is going, but it’s always a nice lift when you have some wickets behind you.”

Matthew Potts bowled well, but there will be a note of disappointment from Josh Tongue, who although he was the quickest of the bowlers, reaching 90mph, he was unable to take a first Test wicket.

For a team that is all about taking wickets, while overlooking run rate with their attacking fields, it will be a point in the minds of the selectors when considering the pinnacle series of the English summer.

With Ollie Robinson and Anderson rested for the Ireland Test, as well as Mark Wood, England will be reliant on the full depth of their bowling attack during the congested Ashes series of five Tests in just six weeks, and a firing Broad will certainly boost confidence.

Ben Stokes continued to push the boundaries as captain when in the field. Only once had a spinner bowled earlier in the first innings of a Lord’s Test match than when Jack Leach was handed the ball before lunch.

However, it was when their turn to bat came, with the sun shining in the evening session, that England really looked to attack.

In the way that has come to embody their ‘Bazball’ approach, England started on the front foot.

Zac Crawley hit his second ball for four into the covers and they were away, moving on to 33 runs after just five overs as the field for Ireland started to look vast, and full of gaps.

There had been many questions raised over the opening partnership, especially Crawley, but the duo motored on to bring up England’s half century from just 7.2 overs.

Graham Hume of Ireland appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Ben Duckett of England (Getty Images)

After 9.2 overs, both batters, Crawley and Ben Duckett, were striking at over 100, with England motoring along, and Ireland showing their limited Test match experience.

Duckett brought up his half century from just 53 deliveries, while Crawley – almost literally at times – lived on the edge.

As he was closing in on his half century, the Kent opener saw the ball glance off the inside edge three times in two overs, and each time streak towards the boundary rather than crashing into the stumps.

It was a dream start for both of England’s opening pair, but Crawley’s wicket brought an end to the partnership when he hit the ball straight back to bowler Fionn Hand and had to depart for 56.

The notion that England could finish the day level looked improbable given that they only started batting at 4.40pm, but the team are known for defying the odds, and Ireland will have to hope for a stroke of luck or some clouds when they resume on Friday on 152 for one, just 20 runs behind Ireland’s first innings total.