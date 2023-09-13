England vs New Zealand LIVE: Cricket score and updates from third ODI at The Oval
The four-match series is all square at 1-1 following England’s victory at the Ageas Bowl
England are looking to back up their impressive win at the Ageas Bowl with another victory over New Zealand when the two teams meet at The Oval this afternoon for the third one day international in this four match series.
Liam Livingstone was the star for England at Southampton, anchoring the innings with a wonderfully worked 95* from 78 deliveries in a rain-affected first innings. His heroics were needed after Trent Boult had earlier reduced England to 8-3 but Livingstone, backed up by decent knocks from Moeen Ali and Sam Curran saw the hosts up to 226-7.
In reply New Zealand lost constant wickets and could only muster 147 all out despite a fighting half-century from Daryl Mitchell. England’s win leaves this series delicately poised as the teams take to the field for the third ODI this afternoon with Jos Buttler hoping his top order batters rediscover their form ahead of the Cricket World Cup in October.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
England vs New Zealand
England’s preparations for the Cricket World Cup continue as they take on New Zealand in the third ODI of this four-match warm-up series.
The series is delicately poised at 1-1 following New Zealand’s stomping victory in the first game and England’s impressive comeback at Southampton.
Liam Livingstone was the star of the show at the Ageas Bowl scoring 95 not out in a rain-affected affair after England had earlier been reduced to 8-3. The hosts set a total of 226-7 from their 34 overs and the Kiwis were unable to mount an effective run chase.
Wickets consistently fell despite Daryl Mitchell attempting to steady the ship with a fine knock of 57. David Willey and Reece Topley each took three wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 147.
England now head into the third match with confidence but there are questions to be asked of their senior players. Joe Root has twiced been dismissed cheaply and Ben Stokes will hope to find a bit of rhythm with the bat ahead of the World Cup in India this October.
Teams:
New Zealand:
1. Will Young
2. Devon Conway
3. Henry Nicholls
4. Daryl Mitchell
5. Tom Latham
6. Glenn Phillips
7. Rachin Ravindra
8. Kyle Jamieson
9. Lockie Ferguson
10. Trent Boult
11. Ben Lister
Reece Topley admits to World Cup trepidation after injury woes
Reece Topley wants to consign his injury woes to the past but admits there will be some trepidation at boarding the plane to India for the defence of England’s World Cup crown.
Having overcome four separate stress fractures in his back, Topley appeared primed for a leading role at last year’s T20 World Cup in Australia but he had to watch England’s triumphant campaign from afar.
A freak trip over a boundary cushion ahead of their final warm-up caused ankle ligament damage and, when he was on the comeback trail, Topley dislocated his shoulder at the Indian Premier League in April.
Reece Topley admits to World Cup trepidation after injury woes
The 50-over World Cup gets under way in less than four weeks’ time.
Teams:
England:
1. Dawid Malan
2. Jonny Bairstow
3. Joe Root
4. Ben Stokes
5. Jos Buttler (wkt, capt)
6. Moeen Ali
7. Liam Livingstone
8. Sam Curran
9. Chris Woakes
10. Gus Atkinson
11. Reece Topley
Toss:
New Zealand have won the toss and chosen to bowl.
There will be no Jason Roy at his home ground, as he is out with a back spasm sustained on the morning of the game.
New Zealand will be without Mitchell Santner who jarred his knee while fielding in the last match.
David Willey happy to do ‘donkey’ work in India as he waits for World Cup call
David Willey knows from bitter experience that a place in England’s provisional World Cup squad comes with no guarantees, but the left-armer believes he is the ideal man to do the “donkey” work in India.
Willey was selected in the preliminary 15 for the tournament last month, with head coach Matthew Mott effectively confirming in a phone call that the all-rounder would be part of England’s title defence.
And while that news was exactly what he wanted to hear, the 33-year-old is understandably aware of the fineprint that underpins any such promises having been the odd man out four years ago.
David Willey happy to do ‘donkey’ work in India as he waits for World Cup call
Willey was selected in the preliminary 15 for the tournament last month.
Jofra Archer joins England practice session to raise prospects of World Cup role
Jofra Archer joined England’s practice session at the Kia Oval on Tuesday, keeping alive prospects of him travelling to next month’s World Cup as a reserve.
Archer, who bowled the super over that made England world champions at Lord’s four years ago, has missed the entire summer with a stress fracture in his right elbow and was not considered fit enough for a place in the provisional 15-man squad.
But with his recovery tracking in the right direction, it is not out of the question that he could be picked as injury cover, joining the squad in India and becoming available if injuries strike during the tournament.
Jofra Archer joins England practice session to raise prospects of World Cup role
Archer has not played this summer due to an elbow injury.
What’s going on with Jofra Archer?
Jofra Archer joined England’s training session at The Oval on Tuesday ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand, keeping alive the prospect of the lightning-quick fast bowler going to next month’s Cricket World Cup as a reserve.
Archer, who was part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2019, has missed the entire summer because of a stress fracture in his right elbow and was not fit enough to earn a place in the provisional 15-man squad for the tournament in India..
“Yeah, he looks in a good place. I don’t know where he’s at fitness-wise, but he’s bowling good wheels out there today,” David Willey said about Archer’s return.
“Everyone knows how good is he is, what he’s capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news.”
The teams will be announced at the toss and I expect there’ll be a couple of changes from each team. Both sides will want to get their key squad players some game time before the start of the World Cup so today’s match could be a good time to rotate.
Here’s how we see the teams lining-up:
Predicted teams
England: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult
England vs New Zealand
The third ODI between England and New Zealand takes place at The Oval with the match scheduled to start at 12.30pm.
The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket with coverage starting at 12pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on the app via SkyGo.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies