England’s preparations for the Cricket World Cup continue as they take on New Zealand in a four-match warm-up series. The third ODI takes place this afternoon at The Oval in London with the series delicately poised at 1-1 following New Zealand’s stomping victory in the first game and England’s impressive comeback at Southampton.

Liam Livingstone was the star of the show at the Ageas Bowl scoring 95 not out in a rain-affected affair after England had earlier been reduced to 8-3. The hosts set a total of 226-7 from their 34 overs and the Kiwis were unable to mount an effective run chase. Wickets consistently fell despite Daryl Mitchell attempting to steady the ship with a fine knock of 57. David Willey and Reece Topley each took three wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 147.

England now head into the third match with confidence but there are questions to be asked of their senior players. Joe Root has twiced been dismissed cheaply and Ben Stokes will hope to find a bit of rhythm with the bat ahead of the World Cup in India this October.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is England vs New Zealand?

The third ODI between England and New Zealand takes place at The Oval with the match scheduled to start at 12.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket with coverage starting at 12pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on the app via SkyGo.

What’s going on with Jofra Archer?

Jofra Archer joined England’s training session at The Oval on Tuesday ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand, keeping alive the prospect of the lightning-quick fast bowler going to next month’s Cricket World Cup as a reserve.

Archer, who was part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2019, has missed the entire summer because of a stress fracture in his right elbow and was not fit enough to earn a place in the provisional 15-man squad for the tournament in India..

“Yeah, he looks in a good place. I don’t know where he’s at fitness-wise, but he’s bowling good wheels out there today,” David Willey said about Archer’s return.

“Everyone knows how good is he is, what he’s capable of and how he can impact games. So to have him close or not far away from being fit is obviously fantastic news.”

Predicted teams

England: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Odds

England 1/2

New Zealand 6/4

Prediction

The weather looks set to be fair so the toss could prove important. England will fancy a chase and expect them to come out swinging with renewed confidence following their victory at the Ageas bowl.

England to win by 5 wickets.