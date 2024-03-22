Heather Knight leads from the front again as England beat New Zealand

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England captain Heather Knight scored her second consecutive half-century to lead her side to a 15-run victory in the second match of the T20 international series against New Zealand.

England have now taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Player of the match Knight hit 56 from 40 balls as England reached 149-7 at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

She was the only batter to hit more than 20 as Tammy Beaumont added 19 and Charlie Dean 16.

Bowlers Rosemary Mair and Sophie Devine were the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, grabbing two wickets each.

Ameila Kerr provided the White Ferns with some hope in the run chase with 44 runs off 36 balls, but wickets fell around her as five English bowlers took wickets.

Dean and Lauren Bell both took two wickets, while Danielle Gibson took the crucial wicket of Kerr, before the New Zealand innings ended on 134-8.

The third of the five-match series will take place on Sunday, again at Saxton Oval in Nelson.

PA