✕ Close Kane Williamson previews England - New Zealand third test

England and New Zealand set up yet another grandstand finish to a Test match after a see-saw day three left New Zealand 137 runs in front with five wickets in hand overnight.

The series has been compelling throughout as momentum has swung wildly between two attacking teams, and this Headingley Test has followed the pattern of the games at Lord’s and Trent Bridge with the two sides taking it in turns to take charge. New Zealand seemed in control on Saturday as Kane Williamson neared a measured half-century, before Matthew Potts, Joe Root and Jack Leach picked up a wicket each in the evening session to put the hosts in control.

If England can chase down New Zealand’s total in the fourth innings, they will complete a 3-0 series whitewash, capping the perfect start for the new regime of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

Follow all the latest coverage of today’s match with our live blog below: