England will take on New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final for the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Despite going into the competition as title holders, captain Jos Buttler has been keen to play down his side’s chances, insisting that they have less pressure than four years ago and that India are firm favourites for the tournament. The contest will lack some of the usual fanfare of tournament openers after reports emerged there would not be an opening ceremony before the game itself, but it is likely to be an entertaining contest.
England were ranked fifth in the world in the ICC one-day international rankings ahead of the tournament, with New Zealand sixth. Buttler also faced an anxious wait to find out if Ben Stokes recovered from a hamstring issue in time to be able to play. Follow the latest news and updates from England vs New Zealand below and get the latest odds and tips here.
Buttler calls on England to ‘attack’ Cricket World Cup
Jos Buttler is looking to repeat the career-defining achievement of his predecessor Eoin Morgan by lifting the trophy, but distanced himself from the notion of a title ‘defence’.
For a side who have rebuilt their entire philosophy around an aggressive mindset, it is a term he is more than happy to banish.
“I don’t see us as defending champions. We’re not defending anything. I want us to attack so I don’t like the word defending,” he said.
“For us it’s irrelevant. It certainly is for me. It’s fantastic to be reigning champions and I won’t say we’ve left that behind completely because it’s a nice place to be, but you’ve given that trophy back now. It’s done.
“It’s about trying to create something new. There’s always a desire for more, a hunger for more. We wouldn’t be here if we were content with what we’ve done.”
Ben Stokes an injury doubt before World Cup opener
England are ready to kick off their World Cup defence with a rerun of their 2019 final victory against New Zealand, but returning hero Ben Stokes has emerged as an injury doubt for the opening game.
The lure of repeating the tournament triumph of four years ago was enough to draw Stokes out of ODI retirement after a year away from the format, but he may be confined to a watching brief in Ahmedabad.
While England fans will be glad to hear there are no signs of his long-term knee problems flaring up, skipper Jos Buttler revealed the 32-year-old has been struggling with soreness in his left hip in recent days.
He was the only member of the 15-strong squad not to play some part in this week’s warm-up win over Bangladesh, meaning he has not featured since scoring a new national record of 182 against the Black Caps on September 13.
Stokes joined his team-mates for their final training session under lights at the Narendra Modi Stadium - which is not expected to fill even half of its gargantuan 132,000 capacity - but was little more than a bystander.
He spent some time in the indoor gym but did not bat. Given the lengthy nature of the competition, which spans nine group games over six weeks, it seems highly unlikely that England would gamble with their prized asset at such an early stage.
“He’s got a slight niggle with his hip, but fingers crossed that it’ll be good news for us. We’ll see,” said Buttler.
“We’ll make the right call. If he’s not fit to play, he’s not fit to play. It’s not the time to take big risks on someone at the start of the tournament. Nearer the end, maybe you do take more of a risk with people’s injuries but it’s going to be a long tournament.”
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand
Welcome to Independent Sport’s live coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 where holders England face New Zealand in a rematch from the thrilling 2019 final.
Jos Buttler’s side will hope to secure immortal status in the white-ball game by defending their title in India, with an opportunity to make a statement in the opener against the Black Caps.
Ben Stokes’ fitness remains a concern for England, but the depth of the side ensures Matthew Mott’s team should be able to rotate throughout the round-robin stage of the tournament.
Harry Brook will be expected to deliver in India after his selection ahead of the more experienced Jason Roy. Follow live score updates, analysis and reaction from Ahmedabad as the road (back) to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the final takes place on 19 November, begins.
