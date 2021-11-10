Jos Buttler has been in electric form at this World Cup (AP)

Follow live coverage as England battle New Zealand in the first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi today.

Eoin Morgan’s side topped Group 1, with Kane Williamson’s Black Caps finishing second in Group 2 of the Super 12s and their records were identical with four wins and a defeat apiece. England will be keen to bounce back after losing to South Africa by 10 runs last time out, while New Zealand eased past Afghanistan by eight wickets in their final group game.

The winner will take on either Pakistan or Australia, who will battle it out in the second semi-final on Thursday, in Sunday’s final in Dubai. While there is an element of revenge for the Black Caps after the agonising Super Over defeat to England two years ago in the Cricket World Cup final, though they have since won the inaugural World Test Championship after beating India in the Ageas Bowl final in June.

England’s strength in depth will be put to the test with Jason Roy succumbing to a torn left calf in the loss to Proteas last Saturday, ruling him out for the remainder of the tournament. But Morgan has options at the top of the order and has even confirmed the decision has been made as to who will open but refused to name the player. Jonny Bairstow is a prime candidate, but Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali could all be considered to partner up with Jos Buttler to open the batting.

Follow live over-by-over updates at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi as the first team to book a place in the final will be decided: