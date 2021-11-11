David Warner and Aaron Finch of Australia run between the wickets (Getty)

Pakistan take on Australia in the second T20 World Cup semi-final in Dubai International Stadium.

The winner will take on New Zealand in Sunday’s final after a thrilling display from the Black Caps upset England behind some explosive batting from Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham. Aaron Finch has reiterated Australia’s underdog mindset this tournament, claiming to have been written off by some, with four wins in 15 T20s this year ahead of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

After an eight-wicket drubbing against England a couple of weeks ago, Australia rebounded superbly to win their final two Super 12s games and qualify for the final four against Pakistan.

“I think in this format of the game, if you look over the last few series, everyone had written us off by now,” Finch said. “About 10 days ago our team was too old and now we’re an experienced team. That’s just how it all gets portrayed. From day one I’ve had a real lot of confidence in the way that we’ve gone about this with the squad that we’ve got. I don’t think that we’ve exceeded our expectations whatsoever. We came here with a really clear plan to win this tournament, and we’re still alive to do that.”

Follow live score updates and commentary below as Australia and Pakistan battle it out at the Dubai International Stadium: