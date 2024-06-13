Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England are in a precarious position in their T20 World Cup group after a washed-out match against Scotland and a heavy defeat to Australia.

Jos Buttler, who has drawn criticism for his captaincy in the Australia clash, notably taking time out of the game when England were bowling their overs and selecting an attack exclusively of right-arm seamers, showed leadership by speaking unscheduled ahead of the clash.

However, England’s task remains clear, they have to beat Oman and Namibia and finish with a high net run rate, to qualify for the Super Eights stage ahead of Scotland.

There were questions raised ahead of the tournament over England’s preparations when they managed just two rain-affected games against Pakistan. This World Cup will be crucial for Jos Buttler and Matthew Mott, who are already under pressure after significantly underperforming at their previous white-ball World Cup in the autumn.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

England vs Oman will start at 8pm BST, on Thursday 13 June at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting from 7pm BST.

Team news

All of England’s team are expected to be fit for the clash, however Buttler might choose to make some changes with the dangerous Reece Topley in the squad.

He could also use the match as a chance to tinker with his batting line-up which has too many right-handers at the top and middle order.

Odds

England 1/40

Oman 16/1

Prediction

England will win the match comfortably, although whether it can boost their net run rate to above Scotland’s remains to be seen.

England to win by 30 runs