Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former champions Sri Lanka are on the brink of an early exit from the T20 World Cup after heavy rain washed out their Group D match against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida on Tuesday.

The 2014 champions badly needed a win to keep their tournament hopes alive after defeats by South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two matches.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s team are bottom of the group with just one point and look certain to crash out unless other results go their way.

“It’s not going to be easy for us and it would be a miracle actually,” Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana said of their chances of advancing.

They will conclude their group campaign against the Netherlands on Sunday and Theekshana acknowledged nothing had clicked for them in the 20-team tournament.

South Africa have progressed from Group D after beating Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament ( AP )

“We didn’t bat well, we didn’t assess the conditions really well and our plans, everything went wrong,” the off-spinner said.

Nepal are also winless after two matches and on Friday they face unbeaten group leaders South Africa, who sealed their place in the Super Eight after three straight victories.

“Obviously we want the sun to shine and have a proper game,” Nepal coach Monty Desai told reporters.

“We know that we are walking into the unknowns. We have never played South Africa before.

“But at the same time, the morale in the camp (is high)...”

Rain and thunderstorms are predicted for the remainder of the week during which India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada have fixtures scheduled in Florida.

Reuters