Harry Brook makes ‘pretty poor’ admission about England’s over rate in third India Test

Harry Brook has described the over rate in England’s third Test against India as “pretty poor” and said both teams have no excuse for not bowling the regulation 90 in a day.

England were fined 10 per cent of their match fee and docked two ICC World Championship points because of their slow over rate at Lord’s.

There were only 72.3 – plus a change of innings – on the second day, while seven overs were lost on the opening day and a further 19 on the third and fourth.

Brook admitted that England were aware the over rate was slow and accepted they had to take their share of the responsibility.

“Oh yeah, definitely,” he said. “I think there was 75 overs in a day last week, which is pretty poor. You are losing 15 overs a day. You can bowl a side out in 15 overs.

“I think you can get 90 overs in, especially with the extra half-hour, which we play virtually every day – until half past six. I think it is a fairly decent target.”

The ODI captain also felt that India contributed to the delays when England were bowling, when their batters changed their equipment or got medical staff on the pitch.

Harry Brook during England’s third Test versus India ( Getty )

And he believes that some action has to be taken to ensure the speed of play is faster.

“I think that was both teams,” he said. “If I am being brutally honest, we can be quicker, they can definitely be quicker at stages.

“In my opinion, when they are batting, it affects us a lot because they are always changing the gloves or getting treatment or whatever. Something has got to happen there.”

England emerged victorious after a thrilling conclusion to the third Test on 14 July, taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

The hosts won the first match at Headingley, before India hit back at Edgbaston. The third Test then played out at Lord’s, while the fourth is scheduled for 23 to 27 July at Old Trafford.