England face Pakistan in the final match of their unsuccessful Cricket World Cup defence as they look to at least end a hugely disappointing tournament on a high in India.

England have long since been eliminated from contention, while 1992 champions Pakistan are only mathematically alive in the race for a semi-final place, with New Zealand sealing the fourth qualification spot barring a ridiculously huge Pakistan win.

Jos Buttler selected an unchanged England XI in what could be the swansong for a number of veterans. David Willey has already confirmed he will retire from international cricket after the match, 36-year-olds Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan are likely to be moved on and the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Mark Wood face uncertain 50-over futures.

Pakistan have brought in spin all-rounder Shadab Khan for seamer Hasan Ali and they got to bowl first after England won the toss and batted.

Follow live coverage of today's match in the blog below and get the latest betting odds and tips on the game here: