England vs Pakistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from World Cup as England look to finish on a high
England are aiming to restore some pride after an unsuccessful title defence
England face Pakistan in the final match of their unsuccessful Cricket World Cup defence as they look to at least end a hugely disappointing tournament on a high in India.
England have long since been eliminated from contention, while 1992 champions Pakistan are only mathematically alive in the race for a semi-final place, with New Zealand sealing the fourth qualification spot barring a ridiculously huge Pakistan win.
Jos Buttler selected an unchanged England XI in what could be the swansong for a number of veterans. David Willey has already confirmed he will retire from international cricket after the match, 36-year-olds Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan are likely to be moved on and the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Mark Wood face uncertain 50-over futures.
Pakistan have brought in spin all-rounder Shadab Khan for seamer Hasan Ali and they got to bowl first after England won the toss and batted.
Follow live coverage of today's match in the blog below
England vs Pakistan
14.3
Muhammad Wasim to Joe Root. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shafique.
England vs Pakistan
14.1
Muhammad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
England vs Pakistan
13.6
Iftikhar Ahmed to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Khan.
England vs Pakistan
13.4
Iftikhar Ahmed to Joe Root. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Rauf.
England vs Pakistan
13.3
OUT! Caught. Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, top edge, caught by Rizwan.
England vs Pakistan
13.2
Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot driving, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Khan.
England vs Pakistan
13.1
Iftikhar Ahmed to Dawid Malan. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Azam.
England vs Pakistan
12.6
Muhammad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, inside edge to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.
England vs Pakistan
12.5
Muhammad Wasim to Jonny Bairstow. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shafique.
England vs Pakistan
12.4
Muhammad Wasim to Dawid Malan. Length ball, down leg side on the back foot working, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Shakeel.
