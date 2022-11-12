T20 World Cup final: How to watch England vs Pakistan online and on TV

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final as Jos Buttler’s side look for further glory on the international stage.

England are just one win away from unifying the T20 and ODI World Cups, following their success in the 50-over format on home soil in 2019.

That final brought the thrilling tension of a Super Over, as England defeated New Zealand, and there are more fireworks expected as they face Pakistan at the iconic MCG.

England advanced to the final after a stunning 10-wicket victory over Pakistan, as Buttler and Alex Hales put together a brilliant 170-run stand.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Pakistan?

The T20 World Cup final will begin at 8am GMT on Sunday 13 November at the MCG, Melbourne.

How can I watch it?

England’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday will be made available on free-to-air television in the UK.

Like in 2019, England’s bid to lift the trophy will be shown live on Sky Showcase and on Channel 4, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

What is the team news?

Mark Wood and Dawid Malan missed England’s stunning 10-wicket semi-final victory over India at Adelaide with hip and groin injuries respectively but Buttler revealed the pair were “improving”.

There were further encouraging signs at Saturday afternoon’s practice as Wood bowled at what looked close to full tilt for a couple of overs in the nets, where Malan had an extended batting session.

While England head coach Matthew Mott said on Friday “it is a real risk taking injured players into big games – you can really regret that”, Wood and Malan seem to have an opportunity to feature.

“It’s not too many days since not being fit enough for the semi-final, but we’ll give them every chance possible,” Buttler said.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s top two, returned to form in the win over New Zealand.

Odds

England: 11/8

Pakistan: 4/6