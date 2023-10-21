England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket World Cup 2023 reaction as Jos Buttler’s men lose by 229 runs
Follow all the live coverage from Mumbai as defending champions England take on South Africa
South Africa's Temba Bavuma on their must-win Cricket World Cup clash with England
England suffered another humiliating 229-run defeat against South Africa at Mumbai, which will be hard to come back from and keep any chances of Cricket World Cup semi-final qualification alive.
In Delhi, Jos Buttler’s side were left stunned and contemplating the nature of their 69-run defeat to Afghanistan, who only recently acquired full-ICC member status, and they fell apart again against the Proteas.
The cracks that had been evident in their first two matches became gaping holes, Henrich Klaasen smashed 109 from 67 to take South Africa to just short of 399, as England struggled to take wickets but it was the batting where the match became a disaster.
South Africa ripped through the top order, and other than a prolific record-breaking partnership for the ninth wicket between Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood, the next-highest score was Harry Brook’s 17.
It was England’s heaviest defeat in ODI cricket. It is worth remembering that England lost three matches and still qualified for the semi-finals when they went on to win the competition back in 2019, but with India and Australia still to play, it is looking like a difficult task.
Here's everything you need to know about the cricket World Cup fixture
Here is the match report from Mumbai:
England were routed in historic fashion by South Africa as their tortured Cricket World Cup campaign lurched to a new low in Mumbai with their biggest ever ODI defeat.
In desperate need of a big response after their shock loss to Afghanistan last time out, the defending champions plumbed new depths as they were roundly thrashed by 229 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.
Jos Buttler’s decision to field first in sweltering heat and stifling humidity backfired badly as Heinrich Klaasen’s brutal 61-ball century powered South Africa to 399 for seven. England’s reply was wafer thin, 170 for nine in 22 shambolic overs.
In pure numerical terms it represented England’s worst ever ODI performance with the ball, shipping one run more than their previous worst against Brendon McCullum’s New Zealand eight years ago, a new nadir outstripping last year’s 221-run hammering by Australia.
Nothing about England’s dismal defeat should take away from the masterclass from South Africa. They batted well and recovered from the loss of wickets.
Crucially they bounced back from a defeat to The Netherlands and stormed to a score of 399, before striking with the ball.
It was an impressive performance and they are looking like a force to be reckoned with at this tournament.
England head coach Matthew Mott has just dropped a bomb there. It’s hard to understand why Jofra Archer is out there with the team and getting involved if he will not be considered for selection at all.
They have a travelling reserve, and yet if Topley is too injured to play a further part, they will have to fly one out.
Jason Roy was dropped on the eve of the World Cup having been in the initial squad, it just all feels a bit disjointed.
Mott continued: “They will be hurting up there, it’s pretty hard to chat about a game like that, we weren’t in the race after 25 overs, but that was a good partnership at the end.
“I think the spirit is there and they are trying hard.”
On Topley’s injury: “We’re still waiting on that but it’s very much looking like a break and we will, Jofra is not going to be considered for selection and he will not play a part in this campaign.”
Mott confirms if Topley is injured then a replacement will be flown out.
Mott continued: “We will definitely look back on reflect on it, having someone at seven who can really influence the match like a Livingstone or an Ali has been a gameplan.
“These are the sort of games we’ve got to learn from, we’ve been backed right into a corner, and we’ve got to win every game from here on in, net run rate is basically a non-event for us, we have to win all our games and this is not a position we want to be in.”
“There’s no doubt we’ve come into this World Cup with less practice in chases and less practice in white ball cricket.”
Matthew Mott to Sky Sports: “I can’t sugarcoat it. On reflection, I think the heat was more than we bargained for.
“I thought we were in control of the powerplay pretty well but it spiralled out of control after that.
“Hindsight is great but we went out in that powerplay to do a job and we were on our way to doing that but it spiralled out of control at the end there.
“If we got a couple more wickets we could have restricted them.”
Markram signs off his post-match interview by wishing the Springboks all of the best tonight in their Rugby World Cup match against England.
Aiden Markram on whether he was surprised to be put in: “Slightly. We were going to bat first. But happy it worked out the way it did and it helped us a lot that our big quicks weren’t out there baking in the sun.
On Klaasen: “He’s come a long way and it’s fantastic to see him showcase his ability that we’ve always known that he has and to play like this today is massive for him.”
Jos Buttler: “Incredibly disappointing, we came here hoping to play our best cricket and were resoundingly beaten.
“I think throughout the first innings lots of things didn’t quite go to plan, we started nicely and then Reece (Topley) picked up that injury, a couple of guys struggling with the heat and the boys fought hard, but I thought if we could have restricted them to 350.
“Yeah potentially. you always look back and reflect on the decisions that you made and it was incredibly tough with the conditions...potentially we should have batted first with the heat.”
On whether the first 50 overs affected form with the bat: “We needed to get off to a really good start chasing a score like that, a couple caught down leg side and that feels you feeling like the writing is on the wall a bit.
“We have to win every game and that’s the situation we find ourselves in.”
Wood finds another boundary from Maharaj, flat-batted over extra cover, and follows it up with another 6, this is a record ninth-wicket partnership for England in the Cricket World Cup and the one bright spark of the entire innings.
A dot ball and another six, this is an absolute masterclass in power hitting from Mark Wood.
He has found the middle of the bat so well here, that six was 85 metres back.
Excellent fielding from Rassie van der Dussen prevents another boundary and Atkinson is out next ball for 35.
That will be that, Topley will not want to risk his injury after being hit on the hand earlier.
