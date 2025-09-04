England vs South Africa live: Latest score and updates as hosts look to hit back after dreadful start to ODI series
After a hammering at Headingley, England host South Africa at Lord’s in need of a response
England will hope for a vastly improved performance as they aim to hit back against South Africa in their three-match one-day international (ODI) series.
The hosts were thoroughly beaten in the opening ODI at Headingley as South Africa romped home by seven wickets, England collapsing in a heap with the bat before debutant Sonny Baker endured a bruising start to his international career with the ball. Commencing just two days after the end of The Hundred and not long after a gruelling Test series against India, Harry Brook’s side perhaps looked a little underprepared for the start of a series against a South Africa side most certainly on the up.
For Temba Bavuma’s men, this game at Lord’s mark a return to the scene of their World Test Championship final triumph from earlier in the summer. Aiden Markram, who anchored that success with a magnificent fourth-innings hundred, was in a rather more brutal mood at Leeds while Keshav Maharaj tied England in knots, setting up a shot at sealing the series with a game to spare. Could rain threaten to spoil the day, though?
Follow all of the latest from the second ODI with our live blog below:
There are obvious mitigating factors, most pertinently a chaotic preparation period caused by the tight turnaround between the end of The Hundred and the start of the series.
The squad only came together in full on Monday evening, with their solitary pre-match training session severely depleted as those involved in Sunday's Lord's final travelled north while their team-mates netted.
But even against that backdrop this was an incoherent display from a side who have earned their modest world ranking of eight in recent times.
The 22-year-old Baker had already been dismissed for a golden duck at number 11, wrapping up England's limp batting effort, when he was handed the new ball and asked to make an impression on a game that had already gone.
Instead he was mauled by Aiden Markram and served up seven wicketless overs for 76 - the most expensive ODI analysis by an England debutant.
Baker has earned his spot with some bright performances in both the Rothesay County Championship and The Hundred but will need plenty of character to bounce back from a start like this.
He was not alone in struggling, though. Smith and Adil Rashid were the only players to earn a passing grade, the latter taking all three of England's wickets in a lost cause.
Harry Brook's winning streak as England's white-ball captain came to a shuddering halt against South Africa, with Sonny Baker's painful debut summing up a torrid display in the first one-day international on Tuesday.
Brook kicked off his limited-overs reign with six consecutive wins over the West Indies earlier this summer, but the honeymoon ended decisively after his side were thoroughly outclassed in a seven-wicket thrashing at his home ground of Headingley.
The hosts were bowled out for 131 in a mere 24.3 overs - just under half their allocation - with Jamie Smith's 54 sticking out like a sore thumb amid a host of failures.
That was never likely to be enough to contain the Proteas, who raced home with 175 balls to spare in an assault that took Baker as collateral damage.
England v South Africa – second ODI at Lord's
Hello and welcome along to live coverage of England v South Africa from Lord’s, as the teams meet for the second of three one-day internationals. England were absolutely walloped at Headingley on Tuesdsay – so will they bounce back?
