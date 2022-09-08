✕ Close Ben Stokes and England train ahead of South Africa decider at The Oval

England close out the summer at The Oval in the third and final test match against South Africa. Ben Stokes’s men suffered their first defeat under his leadership when the Proteas won by an innings and 12 runs at Lords, to take the lead in the series, only for England to bounce-back at Old Trafford with an innings victory of their own leaving the three-match series on the line as the teams meet back in London.

At the start of the summer Stokes took over from Joe Root as England’s test match captain and Brendon McCullum became the head coach. Under their leadership England have won five of their six test matches including a series win over World Test champions New Zealand and a series draw in the delayed fifth test match against India. Stokes says that a victory at The Oval this week will cap off a ‘great summer’ for the team.

"Coming into the last game of the summer, both teams want to win the series, it will provide that winning mentality from both sides," said the England captain, "All the situations will boil down to how can victory come for both sides, which is good for the game.

“Even if you take away results, the way we have played the game has been the most satisfying thing. We’ve changed the way in which England’s test cricket is viewed. We’ve captured the imagination of fans of cricket that have been around for years, and I feel like we might have gained some new fans as well."

Follow all the action from the third test between England and South Africa: