England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates from decisive third Test as start and toss delayed
Ben Stokes leads England into final test against South Africa with three-match series level at 1-1
England close out the summer at The Oval in the third and final test match against South Africa. Ben Stokes’s men suffered their first defeat under his leadership when the Proteas won by an innings and 12 runs at Lords, to take the lead in the series, only for England to bounce-back at Old Trafford with an innings victory of their own leaving the three-match series on the line as the teams meet back in London.
At the start of the summer Stokes took over from Joe Root as England’s test match captain and Brendon McCullum became the head coach. Under their leadership England have won five of their six test matches including a series win over World Test champions New Zealand and a series draw in the delayed fifth test match against India. Stokes says that a victory at The Oval this week will cap off a ‘great summer’ for the team.
"Coming into the last game of the summer, both teams want to win the series, it will provide that winning mentality from both sides," said the England captain, "All the situations will boil down to how can victory come for both sides, which is good for the game.
“Even if you take away results, the way we have played the game has been the most satisfying thing. We’ve changed the way in which England’s test cricket is viewed. We’ve captured the imagination of fans of cricket that have been around for years, and I feel like we might have gained some new fans as well."
Follow all the action from the third test between England and South Africa:
England win the toss and will bowl first
Ben Stokes has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Stokes says that the team has had some success bowling first this summer and due to the pitch being covered for a while and the weather circling in he fancies a bowl.
Harry Brook can expect words of advice from Ollie Pope before England Test debut
Ollie Pope is only just shy of being 14 months older than Harry Brook but he is prepared to take on a mentoring role ahead of the latter’s likely England Test debut.
Yorkshire batter Brook, 23, is all but certain to be tasked with replacing the injured Jonny Bairstow on Thursday, when England begin their deciding third Test against South Africa at the Oval.
Pope has made 28 Test appearances since facing India in his 2018 debut, and admitted the pressures of international red-ball cricket can surprise even the most prepared player.
Harry Brook can expect words of advice from Ollie Pope before England Test debut
Yorkshire’s Brook is all but certain to be tasked with replacing the injured Jonny Bairstow against South Africa on Thursday.
Weather watch
It’s dry and sunny over The Oval at the minute but the weather radar says that heavy showers are due to arrive around 11:30am - just when play is due to start.
It seems to be a similar situation to the match at Lords which saw lots of rain come down in sporadic bursts which meant there was a lot of water to get rid of.
Today could be a stop-start day but looking forwards the weather looks brilliant for the weekend and Monday. This could play a factor in the toss.
Win the toss and bowl first?
Brook receives England test cap
Harry Brook received his test match cap from former England captain Joe Root this morning.
Ollie Pope hopeful he has earned England No 3 spot on permanent basis
Ollie Pope is relishing his new role as England’s number three and believes he has done enough to make it his permanent job.
England’s new-look Test leadership team of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum promoted the 24-year-old to the third spot ahead of the series with New Zealand in June, and Pope announced his arrival with a second Test ton at Trent Bridge.
The Surrey right-hander hopes to replicate his success when the squad begin their deciding contest with South Africa on Thursday, but reckons his probationary period might already be over.
“I’d like to think so,” said Pope. “We don’t talk about those things too much, but the feedback I’ve got has been great and I think the confidence that is given from the top from McCullum and Stokes has been great as well, so hopefully that can keep helping me build into that spot and I’m going into this with a bit of a better mindset.”
Ollie Pope hopeful he has earned England No 3 spot on permanent basis
The Surrey batter is enjoying his new role under new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum
A world class duo
James Anderson has taken 24 wickets at an average of 17.66 in Test cricket this summer, while Stuart Broad has 22 wickets at 31.90.
If Anderson does play next summer - against Ireland or Australia - it would mark 20 years since his Test debut made against Zimbabwe at Lord’s in 2003.
He has taken 664 wickets in 174 matches. Broad meanwhile debuted in 2007 and has taken 559 wickets in 158 appearances.
“It’s great to see Jimmy at 40 and Broady at 36 having a new lease of life in the dressing room and honestly I can’t tell you when the end will be,” said Stokes.
“We’ve got the Ashes coming up next summer and I’m pretty sure they have got their eyes set on that.”
Broad and Anderson targeting Ashes tests
England’s veteran bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have “got their eyes set” on next summer’s Ashes series says captain Ben Stokes.
Both seamers were dropped for England’s tour of West Indies in March as part of a resetting of the England team following a bruising defeat in Australia.
However, Joe Root stepped down as captain after the West Indies and both seamers returned to play a key part in Ben Stokes’ side winning five of their six Tests this summer.
“I honestly just can’t see a point where they decide it’s time for them to step away,” said Stokes. “Jimmy has come out and said how much fun he’s had and Broady’s influence in the dressing room is the best I’ve seen while playing with him over the years.
“The conversations he has had not only with me but the other bowlers, how he wants to help them and stuff like that is something he’s taken to another level.”
Start delayed
The umpires have completed their checks of the pitch and the outfield and have decided that start will be delayed by half an hour to give the ground more time to dry out.
The toss will take place at 11am with play starting at 11:30am.
England’s starting XI
England make just one change to the test side that took on South Africa at Old Trafford. Jonny Bairstow’s broken leg forces him out of the team with Harry Brook making his test match debut.
Ollie Robinson keeps his place after an impressive performance at Old Trafford.
Jonny Bairstow out of third South Africa Test and T20 World Cup with ‘freak golf injury’
Here are the full details of Jonny Bairstow’s absence.
Bairstow has been ruled out of England’s third Test with South Africa and the upcoming T20 World Cup after suffering an injury while playing golf.
Bairstow has been England’s stand-out player under the new Test regime of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, racking up runs against New Zealand and India at the start of the summer, and was due to play in the deciding Test against the South Africans at the Oval next week.
The batsman was also expected to play a key role at the World Cup in Australia, which begins on 16th October, and was named in the England squad on Friday morning at around the time the incident occurred.
Jonny Bairstow out of Test and World Cup with ‘freak golf injury’
Bairstow slipped walking to a tee box and suffered a leg injury which will require surgery
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies