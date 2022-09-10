England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and latest updates as third Test resumes at the Oval
Test match reduced to three days as England push for series victory over South Africa
England will at last play South Africa at the Oval on day three of the third Test, weather permitting, after two days of inaction for different reasons. No play was possible at all on day one as rain washed out Harry Brook’s hopes of a debut, while on Friday the decision was taken that no play would occur as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died the day previous.
The ECB did however confirm that the action would resume on Saturday “to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service,” with Ben Stokes saying he would be “honoured” to play in the Queen’s memory. A minute’s silence will be observed before play, with black armbands sported by the players.
South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs after a real batting collapse, but England thrashed their rivals to take the second Test and level the series at the end of August.
Follow all the action on day three of the third Test below:
Ben Stokes wants England’s third Test with South Africa to go ahead ‘in Queen’s memory’
England captain Ben Stokes said he would be “honoured” to play in the Queen’s memory as officials decide whether to resume the third and final Test against South Africa.
The second day did not proceed as scheduled at the Kia Oval following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday and the England and Wales Cricket Board is due to issue an update on the status of the series decider later on Friday.
But Stokes, responding to footballer Darren Huckerby’s question about whether sporting events should go ahead, tweeted: “She loved sport, [I would] be honoured to play in her memory.”
Ben Stokes wants to play Test against South Africa 'in Queen's memory'
England’s third Test match with South Africa is yet to get under way after rain washed out Thursday’s play and Friday’s was suspended following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Weekend tributes to Queen Elizabeth II planned for sporting events across the nation
Tributes will be paid to Her Majesty The Queen at the sporting events going ahead on Saturday after football fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect.
Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.
Players and coaches will wear black armbands during the deciding Test between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval, where there will be a minute’s silence followed by the national anthem ahead of the match.
Weekend tributes to Queen planned for sporting events across the nation
Players will wear black armbands during the deciding Test between England and South Africa at the Kia Oval.
Day 3 to start with a tribute to the Queen
Surrey Cricket, who play their home games at The Oval, have announced that the doors to the ground opened at 9am with a special on-field celebration of Her Majesty’s life planned at 10.30 before play starts at 11am.
What this entails isn’t clear yet but no doubt it will be a fitting commemoration of the Queen’s life.
England vs South Africa
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day three of the third test match between England and South Africa.
England’s deciding Test match against the Proteas at The Oval will resume as scheduled today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Saturday will remain day three of a five-day Test with the match not able to be extended to Tuesday as the South African players have to fly home in order to spend a few days with family before heading on tour to India and Australia.
Ben Stokes won the toss on day one before play was washed out entirely, and day two was cancelled as a mark of respect after the death of the Queen.
The remaining days are still set to begin at 11am with 98 overs scheduled for each day because of the time lost due to rain. The follow-on has also been reduced to 150 runs because of the washout on day one.
A minute’s silence will be observed before each day starts followed by the national anthem and all players and coaches will wear black armbands to pay respect to the Queen.
England and South Africa see rain wash out day one of third Test
England and South Africa were thwarted by persistent showers at the Kia Oval as the opening day of the third LV= Insurance Test was washed out.
There was plenty of anticipation for this rubber match after the sides traded innings wins but following a brief delay because of overnight rain, Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first.
It proved to be a false dawn, however, as the heavens opened just before the rearranged start time, setting the tone for a frustrating rainy day.
While there were dry interludes, a couple of umpires’ inspections of the pitch came and went without the prospect of play and any hope of some action on Thursday was officially abandoned at 4.45pm.
England and South Africa see rain wash out day one of third Test
No play was possible on day one at The Oval
Play abandoned
The was no play on the first day of the third and final test match between England and South Africa. The toss was made and Ben Stokes elected to bowl with clouds circling overhead believed to be helpful for England’s seam bowlers.
The players never took to the field though as the rain started to pour. It continued throughout the day and play was officially abandoned at 4:45pm.
More rain is due for Friday but the weekend sees bright sunshine over The Oval.
Join us again tomorrow morning to see if England can make some early inroads into the South African batting line-up.
Stumps: It’s a washout on Day One
The umpires went out onto the pitch one more time to see if the match could start immediately but they needn’t have bothered as the rain has started to come down once again.
With the time needed to dry the outfield, remove the covers and get the game started - if it were to actually stop raining - then play wouldn’t be able to start before 6pm.
Instead the officials have called it a day without a ball being bowled.
Ollie Robinson has become a ‘gym freak’ to put England career back on track
Ollie Robinson has revealed how embracing life as a “gym freak” helped put his England career back on track.
Robinson made his first Test appearance in seven months at Emirates Old Trafford, helping to wrap up an innings victory over South Africa with match figures of five for 91.
The 6ft 5in seamer was all smiles as he put the finishing touch to the three-day finish in Manchester, clean bowling Lungi Ngidi in comprehensive fashion, but it took plenty of hard work and some frank conversations to reach that point.
Despite a fine record in his first year with England – he now has 44 wickets in 10 appearances at a slender average of 20.93 – Robinson’s fitness was publicly called out by bowling coach Jon Lewis during the final match of last winter’s Ashes. His was not a lone voice, instead reflecting concerns among the management about the player’s general conditioning and tendency to flag over the course of games.
Ollie Robinson has become a 'gym freak' to put England career back on track
The seamer put the finishing touch to the second Test victory over South Africa on his return to the team.
‘This is a reset moment for the ECB and wider game of cricket'
Richard Thompson hopes his arrival as England and Wales Cricket Board chair acts as a “reset moment” even if he anticipates more testing times in the sport’s push for greater equality.
Thompson officially started as the ECB’s figurehead on Thursday but has little time to bed into his new position, having inherited a multitude of issues on several fronts which have to be addressed.
Chief among them is the racism scandal that has engulfed cricket in the past couple of years, but while challenges remain, Thompson outlined his vision to make the sport the “most inclusive” in the country.
Richard Thompson: This is a reset moment for the ECB and wider game of cricket
The ECB’s new chair has inherited a multitude of issues on several fronts which have to be addressed
Tea has been taken
The Afternoon session is a washout as well as the rain has come back. Tea has been taken and the wait goes on.
Sky Sports’ coverage has been showing highlights of previous England vs South Africa test matches. They started in the early 2000s and have now caught up to this series.
There has been no play at all today.
