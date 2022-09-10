✕ Close Flags at half-mast at Manchester soccer and cricket arenas in memory of Elizabeth II

England will at last play South Africa at the Oval on day three of the third Test, weather permitting, after two days of inaction for different reasons. No play was possible at all on day one as rain washed out Harry Brook’s hopes of a debut, while on Friday the decision was taken that no play would occur as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died the day previous.

The ECB did however confirm that the action would resume on Saturday “to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and honour her remarkable life and service,” with Ben Stokes saying he would be “honoured” to play in the Queen’s memory. A minute’s silence will be observed before play, with black armbands sported by the players.

South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 12 runs after a real batting collapse, but England thrashed their rivals to take the second Test and level the series at the end of August.

Follow all the action on day three of the third Test below: