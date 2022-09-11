England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and third Test updates as hosts hold slender lead
Test match reduced to three days as England push for series victory over South Africa
England resume Day 4 with a lead of 36 runs after reaching 154 for seven as wickets tumbled on Day 3 with seamer Ollie Robinson taking five for 49 to skittle South Africa out for 118 at The Oval.
England started fast after Day 1 was washed out due to rain, while there was no play on Day 2 in respect for Queen Elizabeth II. But the ECB opted to carry on, unlike other sports, on Saturday with a thrilling series finally set to reach its conclusion after the Proteas won the first Test, only for Brendon McCullum’s side to respond superbly and level the series with victory in the second Test.
After winning the toss and bowling South Africa out cheaply, England also struggled with the bat and had only a narrow advantage at the close. Ben Foakes was not out on 11 and Robinson was on three when the umpires brought play to a halt due to bad light with left-arm paceman Marco Jansen almost matched Robinson with the ball, taking four wickets for 34 runs. Follow all the action on day four of the third Test below:
England seam bowler Ollie Robinson reacts to Day 3
“It felt like a really special morning to be a part of. To show our respects in the way we did was a huge honour for us. The silence when we walked down the steps was something none of us had ever experienced.
“The message was clear from Ben, to be positive to try to force a result, to play brave cricket. I think we did that today.”
England lead by 36 at end of day three
At the start of the day’s play England captain Ben Stokes promised exciting action as the test match resumed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and he delivered.
After a somber and respectful tribute to the departed monarch, play started with South Africa asked to bat first. England were on top from the get-go and ripped through the top order thanks to an exceptional spell from Ollie Robinson. He ended with five wickets as England dismissed the Proteas for 118.
In reply Ollie Pope scored 67 but wickets continued to fall around him until bad light stopped play just after half past six. England managed to sneak ahead and with Ben Foakes and Robinson at the crease they lead by 36 runs.
17 wickets and close to 300 runs in the day, what will tomorrow bring?
Just us in the morning as England look to press ahead before bowling South Africa out cheaply once more. As Ben Stokes says ‘it’ll be exciting’ at the very least.
South Africa’s bowling figures
Kagiso Rabada 11.4-1-78-2
Marco Jansen 11-2-34-4
Wiaan Mulder 2-0-11-0
Anrich Nortje 9-0-29-1
England batting scorecard
England 154-7, lead by 36
Alex Lees b. Jansen 13(6)
Zak Crawley lbw b. Jansen 5(34)
Ollie Pope c. Verreynne b. Rabada 67(77)
Joe Root c. Petersen b. Jansen 23(25)
Harry Brook c. Rabada b. Jansen 12(20)
Ben Stokes c. Erwee b. Nortje 6(9)
Ben Foakes not out 11(24)
Stuart Broad c. Verreynne b. Rabada 6(11)
Ollie Robinson not out 3(2)
Jack Leach DNB
James Anderson DNB
Stumps: England 154-7, lead by 36
That’s it for the day. The umpires have called stumps on Day 3 with England leading by 36. They had a fantastic morning and early afternoon by skittling South Africa for just 118.
Ben Stokes’ men were well set to take a comprehensive grip on this game but the batting line-up floundered and the lead is only 36.
Ollie Pope scored a more than respectable 67 and Joe Root cameoed with 23 but none of the other batters chipped in with a significant score.
Bad light stops play!
With the umpires taking a light reading play can’t resume until it gets brighter which looks unlikely at this time of year. There have been 17 wickets fall today and England are marginally ahead.
The lead by 36 runs with three wickets left.
The umpires will keep the players off until seven and if the light doesn’t get better they’ll probably call time on the day’s play.
England 154-7 (33.4), Robinson 3, Foakes 11, Rabada 2-78 (11.4)
Ollie Robinson is the new batter and gets off the mark with a nice controlled on-drive past mid-on for three runs. With two deliveries left in Rabada’s 12th over the umpires take a light reading and take the players off.
Bad light stops play! That could be it for the day now.
Wicket! Broad 6 (11) c. Verreynne b. Rabada, England 151-7 (33.1)
Broad is caught behind!
Rabada has had enough of pitching the ball up to Broad and bangs a short ball into his body. Broad tries to hook it away to the leg side but gets a slight edge on the ball and nicks it through to Kyle Verreynne who clings onto the catch.
England 151-6 (33), Broad 6, Foakes 11, Nortje 1-29 (9)
It’s getting quite gloomy out there now as Nortje finishes another over and possibly his spell. Play can continue until 7.30pm but the light will become a factor as the day goes on.
England 150-6 (32.2), Broad 5, Foakes 11, Nortje 1-28 (8.2)
150 for England! Foakes flicks Nortje off his hips for one to bring up Englands 150, their lead is up to 32 and Foakes is batting nicely. He’s going to have to marshall the tail to the end of this innings.
