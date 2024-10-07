Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

England will look to build on an encouraging start to the Women’s T20 World Cup as they face a tricky test against South Africa.

The spinners were, predictably, to the fore in England’s opener against Bangladesh, with Linsey Smith excelling.

South Africa should provide a sterner test of Heather Knight’s side having beaten them at the semi-final stage on home soil at the last edition of this tournament.

A classy half-century from Laura Wolvaardt carried South Africa to a ten-wicket victory over the West Indies in their first game in the United Arab Emirates.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs South Africa?

England vs South Africa is due to start at 3pm BST on Monday 7 October at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Possible line-ups

England XI: Bouchier, Wyatt-Hodge, Sciver-Brunt, Knight (c), Capsey, Jones (wk), Gibson, Dean, Ecclestone, Glenn, Smith.

South Africa XI: Wolvaardt (c), Brits, Kapp, Bosch, Luus, Tryon, De Klerk, Dercksen, Jafta (wk), Mlaba, Khaka.

England’s World Cup squad

Heather Knight (C; Western Storm), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Charlie Dean (Southern Vipers), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Danielle Gibson (Western Storm), Sarah Glenn (The Blaze), Bess Heath (Northern Diamonds), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Nat Sciver-Brunt (The Blaze), Linsey Smith (Southern Vipers), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Southern Vipers).

England’s Group B fixtures

Saturday 5 October: England beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Monday 7 October, England v South Africa, Sharjah

Sunday 13 October, England v Scotland, Sharjah

Tuesday 15 October, England v West Indies, Dubai

T20 World Cup semis and final

Thursday 17 October, semi-final 1, Dubai

Friday 18 October, semi-final 2, Sharjah

Sunday 20 October, final, Dubai

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.