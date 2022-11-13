Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jos Buttler: T20 World Cup ends debate over England’s greatest white-ball player

The England captain has been central to the country’s white-ball revolution

Rory Dollard
Sunday 13 November 2022 12:27
Comments
England cricket squad celebrates as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World Cup

By leading England’s quest to become double world champions, Jos Buttler has ended any lingering debate over the identity of the country’s greatest ever white-ball player.

Buttler has been central to the dramatic re-evaluation of England from plodding also-rans to pioneering pace-setters and now boasts the glittering CV to match.

On a famous Lord’s evening in 2019 he was in the middle of the action in the most literal sense, breaking the stumps to complete a run out that secured a first World Cup crown after 44 years of varied failure.

In Australia over the past few weeks he has been even more fundamental, moving every piece on the chessboard in his role as captain and pointing the way with a bat in his hand.

But the roots of Buttler’s true influence burrow deeper still. The breadth of his imagination and ambition as a young man helped expand what English cricket believed possible and raise the bar of what it demanded from others.

Recommended

When he made his ODI debut in February 2012, he joined a team that had Alastair Cook and Jonathan Trott in the top three. The pair are distinguished Test players – the one format Buttler never mastered – but both applied the handbrake too liberally in coloured clothing.

Buttler had joined a set-up that did not so much think outside the box as take shelter within it.

The other member of the top order in his first match was Kevin Pietersen, a dazzling player who once held his own claim to be England’s top-ranking trailblazer but who long ago signed up to the Buttler bandwagon.

Frequently describing his former team-mate as the “best on the planet”, Pietersen once marvelled “some of the shots he plays…you can’t buy them, because nobody sells them”.

Buttler lifts the T20 World Cup trophy after victory over Pakistan

(Getty Images)

Pietersen was referring to Buttler uncanny range and radar, a feature that arguably made him England’s first authentic ‘360 degree’ batter. The term is a familiar one now, with players all over the world attempting to learn a repertoire of flips, scoops, ramps and reverses.

Many of them are working from a T20 playbook that Buttler helped author. By leading England to the top of the mountain in the format, and uniting the 50 and 20-over titles for the first time, he has taken the rightful place at the summit of the game.

Eoin Morgan had once dreamed of being the man to do that unprecedented double but time caught up on the Dubliner, who retired earlier this year and passed the reins to his most trusted lieutenant.

Morgan, like Pietersen before him, was a disruptor of orthodoxy but he too acknowledges his former right-hand man as first among equals. In his final series before calling it a day, Morgan acknowledged his friend was “in a world of his own”.

Back in 1999, a nine-year-old Buttler was in the ground to watch Indian pair Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid smash a record 318-run stand against Sri Lanka in his hometown of Taunton.

Twenty-three years on and Dravid had a front row seat as head coach while Buttler and Alex Hales smashed his team out of the semi-final in Adelaide, the kind of performance that may yet inspire the next generation of superstar.

Recommended

He is already a fully-fledged A-lister in the IPL, this year equalling Virat Kohli’s record of four centuries in a single season, and can command a top billing at any franchise tournament on the planet.

But while the county scene may now be a minor concern in the life of a player who made his first-class debut a year before being named as Wisden’s School cricketer of the year, delivering another major prize for England has truly secured his legacy.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in