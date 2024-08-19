Jump to content

Matthew Potts named in England’s team for first Sri Lanka Test

Matthew Potts and Dan Lawrence have been named in England’s Test team against Sri Lanka

Sonia Twigg
Monday 19 August 2024 14:52
Comments
Matthew Potts has been recalled to the England Test team
Matthew Potts has been recalled to the England Test team (PA Archive)

England have named Matthew Potts in their Test side for the first match against Sri Lanka.

Potts has not played for the Test team since the standalone game against Ireland in June 2023 before the Ashes that summer, but has been called up in place of the injured captain Ben Stokes.

Stokes was ruled out of the rest of the English Test summer with a hamstring injury sustained while playing in The Hundred for the Northern Superchargers.

England have chosen to replace the all-rounder by promoting Chris Woakes up to number seven and bolstering their bowling ranks with Pott.

The changes also mean Jamie Smith will move up to number six. With Stokes absent as captain, England have chosen to promote their long-term vice captain Ollie Pope, becoming the team’s 82nd Test captain.

Harry Brook has been promoted to vice captain, and Dan Lawrence will also take to the field for his first Test in over two years, opening the batting in place of the injured Zak Crawley.

Crawley broke his finger attempting to take a catch in the slips during the final Test match against the West Indies in July and is also targeting a return date at the end of the summer.

Both Crawley and Stokes are hoping to be fit for the three-Test tour of Pakistan in October.

Lawrence rose through the ranks at Essex as an opener, and has not played for England since Stokes and Brendon McCullum took charge of the side in Spring 2022.

Stokes was in attendance at England training and, and could choose to remain with his team for the three Tests against Sri Lanka.

Dillon Pennington was in the squad for the visit of the West Indies, but is also injured and has been replaced in the squad by Olly Stone.

Jordan Cox was called up to the squad as a replacement batting option, but will have to wait with England choosing the extra bowler.

