England vs South Africa 2nd T20 prediction & cricket betting tips

England vs South Africa tips:

Jofra Archer to be England top bowler - 11/4 BetMGM

After losing the hugely disappointing first T20 international on Wednesday, England will be hoping for better conditions in Manchester on Friday (6.30pm, Sky Sports).

In a rain effected match in Cardiff, England were set 69 from five overs using DLS and they fell 14 runs short but from a selfish point of view it was good to see my prediction that Jos Buttler would be England’s highest scorer come true.

The former England skipper scored 25 from 11 balls but ducks from fellow opener Phil Salt and captain Harry Brook significantly impacted the run chase.

Betting sites are offering 11/4 on him being England’s top batter again on Friday, or you can get 5/1 on him being the overall best batsman.

Brook described the night as a “shambles” after play was delayed until 20:50 BST, and originally reduced to nine overs a side.

South Africa reached 97-5 after 7.5 overs, with skipper and opener Aiden Markram top scoring with 28, before another downpour, which gave England the revised target.

It’s hard to take anything from the performance but the good news for England was the performance of Sam Curran, back in the England side for the first time in almost a year.

The all-rounder got a wicket with his first ball, as ended the innings of Dewald Brevis and then he hit a six with his first ball, to give England a glimmer of hope.

Bowler Jofra Archer was replaced by Luke Wood in a late change to side, with him deemed a risk in those conditions, that no one was willing to take.

If the weather is better in Manchester, then we would expect him to play and try to repeat the form he showed last time out. He took four wickets for just 18 runs as England secured a 342-run victory in the final ODI against the Proteas.

He also took four wickets on his last appearance at Old Trafford in the drawn Test match against India back in August.

Cricket betting sites are expecting England to level the series on Friday, to set up an exciting final game at Trent Bridge on Sunday. The only thing we can’t be sure of is the weather - after all Manchester is wet at the best of times!

England vs South Africa prediction: Jofra Archer to be England top bowler - 11/4 BetMGM

