England vs West Indies LIVE: Latest score and updates from Women’s T20 World Cup
Both teams can still qualify for the the knockout rounds making this a crucial group stage clash
England are hoping to secure a place in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals when they face the West Indies in Dubai this afternoon.
Heather Knight’s team are unbeaten so far with three wins from three including a 10-wicket hammering of Scotland in their last outing on Sunday. They sit top of the table with a healthy net run rate but know that defeat today will leave them vulnerable to an early exit from the tournament.
For their part, the West Indies reignited their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh. They chased down a total of 104 with 43 balls remaining meaning they boosted their own net run rate to +1.708. The result of that means a win over England would be enough to send them through to the next round.
This match is effectively a quarter-final tie and England will be determined to continue their winning run and join Australia and New Zealand in the final four.
Follow all the updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup with out live blog below:
West Indies 77-0 (8), Matthews 37, Joseph 40, Glenn 0-7 (1) - target 142
Sarah Glenn is brought on for England trying to swing the momentum. The first couple of deliveries are nudged away for a couple of runs.
England can now attempt to keep the scoring down and work on taking wickets. Glenn drags one down and Joseph smokes a pull shot over the legside.
Maia Bouchier is there but she drops the ball on the run. It goes through her hands and bounces over the ropes for four. Joseph takes one from the last ball.
Seven from the over.
West Indies 70-0 (7), Matthews 36, Joseph 34, Ecclestone 0-11 (2) - target 142
The field now spreads out as Sophie Ecclestone comes back into the attack. Qiana Joseph reins herself in for the first couple of balls before sweeping hard for a single.
Wickets could change this game in England’s favour. Ecclestone concedes just three.
West Indies 67-0 (6), Matthews 35, Joseph 32, Dean 0-22 (2) - target 142
Charlie Dean will bowl the final over of the powerplay. It’s already a good one from the West Indies, can they make it a great one?
Dean starts off with a couple of dot balls before Matthews whacks her into the legside for another four runs! The batter is quick on her feet and laces the ball to the boundary.
With the next ball, Dean drags one short and Matthews punts her over mid-off for four more. Incredible hitting.
The final ball is dispatched for four as well. 67 runs come from the powerplay. West Indies are in full control of this run chase.
West Indies 55-0 (5), Matthews 23, Joseph 32, Sciver-Brunt 0-23 (2) - target 142
Sciver-Brunt brings herself back into the attack with West Indies scoring at 11 runs per over. England need wickets.
Joseph goes up and over the fielder at cover, Maia Bouchier leaps but can’t reach the ball and it runs away for another four.
Dropped! Joseph keeps attacking, she edges a high ball that should be caught. Alice Capsey is underneath the ball but spills it at cover. Oh England.
The West Indies batters take one from that dropped chance and Matthews turns the ball round the corner for four more to fine leg.
11 runs from the over. 87 needed from 90 balls.
West Indies 44-0 (4), Matthews 17, Joseph 27, Ecclestone 0-8 (1) - target 142
Nat Sciver-Brunt, captaining England due to Heather Knight’s injury, will not have wanted to go to Sophie Ecclestone so soon but she needs to do something.
Ecclestone is England’s best bowler and needs to stop the runs. She can’t.
Joseph is quick onto a sweep shot and finds the gap at square leg, powering the ball to the boundary for four runs. She then goes over the top, closer to midwicket and there’s no fielders out there. It’s back-to-back boundaries for the opener.
West Indies 36-0 (3), Matthews 17, Joseph 19, Dean 0-10 (1) - target 142
Charlie Dean replaces Lauren Bell for England and takes the pace off the ball. She forces a play-and-miss out of Matthews before the West Indies captain flicks an aerial shot short of the deep mid-on fielder.
Six! Qiana Joseph stands still and unleashes on a powerful slog to the legside which clears the ropes with ease.
England can’t stop the runs from flowing. 10 more come from that over. The Windies are flying.
West Indies 26-0 (2), Matthews 15, Joseph 11, Sciver-Brunt 0-12 (1) - target 142
Oh wow.
Nat Sciver-Brunt starts off the second over with a decent delivery and finds the edge of Qiana Joseph’s bat. The ball splits the field though and races away for four runs.
Joseph goes for the same shot again and lifts one over the in field before hurrying through for two runs.
Dropped! Sciver-Brunt draws an aggressive shot out of Joseph who picks out Sophia Dunkley on the midwicket boundary. The substitute fielder spills the ball and watches it bounce over the ropes for four.
This is an onslaught from the West Indies and England are leaking runs here. 12 runs come from this one.
West Indies 14-0 (1), Matthews 14, Joseph 0, Bell 0-14 (1) - target 142
Lauren Bell will look to shape the ball into the right-handers but has enough skill to move the ball away from them. After letting the first delivery go, Hayley Matthews goes after the second one and pulls it over the ropes for six!
What a start. And it gets even better as Bell drifts down the legside allowing Matthews to pull her away for four more.
The West Indies captain isn’t finshed there. She plays a big drive off the final ball and goes over the fielder at mid-off picking up a third boundary.
14 runs come from the opening over. An expensive one for England.
West Indies 0-0 (0), Matthews 0, Joseph 0, Bell 0-0 (0) - target 142
Word has come through that South Africa have secured a spot in the semi-finals as England’s net rate will drop below theirs if they lose this game.
That means it’s a straight shootout between these two teams to see who will round out the final four.
Lauren Bell is opening up for England.
