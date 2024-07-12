Joe Root makes a positive start on day two after Enland finished day one on top ( Action Images via Reuters )

England take on the West Indies in the first Test of the summer at Lord’s, with all the pre-match conversations focused on James Anderson’s final farwell.

Anderson will make his 188th and final Test appearance for England at the Home of Cricket, and started the match with 700 wickets, just eight less than Shane Warne and comfortably second on the list of all-time wicket-takers in the format.

The West Indies secured a historic win against Australia, while England won just one Test match against India, as they fell to a 4-1 defeat in the difficult subcontinent conditions.

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum elected to go with youth rather than experience for the match, handing debuts to Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith, while bidding farewell to Anderson.

England’s management already have one eye on the upcoming Ashes in 18 months, and want to give their young fast-bowling crop as much opportunity as possible to impress ahead of that series.

In the first innings the West Indies were bowled out for just 121 with debutant Gus Atkinson taking seven wickets for just 45 runs.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below: