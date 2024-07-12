England vs West Indies LIVE: Cricket score and updates as James Anderson bowls in the second innings
Follow all the action from Lord's as England take on the West Indies
England take on the West Indies in the first Test of the summer at Lord’s, with all the pre-match conversations focused on James Anderson’s final farwell.
Anderson will make his 188th and final Test appearance for England at the Home of Cricket, and started the match with 700 wickets, just eight less than Shane Warne and comfortably second on the list of all-time wicket-takers in the format.
The West Indies secured a historic win against Australia, while England won just one Test match against India, as they fell to a 4-1 defeat in the difficult subcontinent conditions.
Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum elected to go with youth rather than experience for the match, handing debuts to Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith, while bidding farewell to Anderson.
England’s management already have one eye on the upcoming Ashes in 18 months, and want to give their young fast-bowling crop as much opportunity as possible to impress ahead of that series.
In the first innings the West Indies were bowled out for just 121 with debutant Gus Atkinson taking seven wickets for just 45 runs.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:
England vs West Indies
44.4
FOUR! Gus Atkinson to Gudakesh Motie. Length ball, off stump on the back foot Steer, outside edge in the air uncontrolled to third man and it was a no ball, dropped catch by Brook.
England vs West Indies
44.3
Gus Atkinson to Gudakesh Motie. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith.
England vs West Indies
44.2
Gus Atkinson to Gudakesh Motie. Seaming away back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, missed for no runs, fielded by Smith.
England vs West Indies
44.1
Gus Atkinson to Jayden Seales. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, fielded by Stokes.
England vs West Indies
43.6
James Anderson to Gudakesh Motie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, mis-fielded by Stokes.
England vs West Indies
43.5
FOUR! James Anderson to Gudakesh Motie. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.
England vs West Indies
43.4
James Anderson to Gudakesh Motie. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Stokes.
England vs West Indies
43.3
James Anderson to Gudakesh Motie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Pope.
England vs West Indies
43.2
James Anderson to Gudakesh Motie. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Duckett.
England vs West Indies
43.1
James Anderson to Gudakesh Motie. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled back to bowler for no runs, dropped catch by Anderson, fielded by Brook.
