Is England vs West Indies on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch first Test

After a disastrous Ashes that caused plenty of navel-gazing at the ECB, England head to the Caribbean to try and repair their tattered Test reputation in a three-match series against West Indies.

The first of those Tests comes at the Sir Vivan Richards Stadium in Antigua where Joe Root - now batting at No 3 - will skipper a side lacking confidence but desperate for a shot in the arm.

England can’t be accused of not reacting to the Ashes embarrassment that saw them thumped 4-0 with barely a whimper, as head coach Chris Silverwood and men’s director of cricket Ashley Giles have both gone, while senior bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson have been dropped amid a number of player casualties that also sees Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns and Dawid Malan added to the pile of discarded top-order options.

Paul Collingwood has taken on the temporary role of coach as they search for a more permanent replacement, Sir Andrew Strauss is the new managing director and while Root was considered lucky to hold on to the captaincy by some, the sheer dearth of other viable options to take the armband - and the fact the Yorkshireman is England’s sole undeniably world-class Test player - meant those in charge were left with little choice.

Perhaps not quite a new era but against a West Indies side in red-ball disarray themselves after being trounced by Sri Lanka on the sub-continent last time out, it’s a golden opportunity for England to at least regain some lost momentum.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first Test.

When is the game?

The five-day Test match will run from Tuesday, 8 March to Saturday, 12 March at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua. Play is scheduled to start at 2pm GMT each day and finish at around 9pm or 10pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be live on BT Sport 1 for the first four days, with the fifth day’s play - should it be needed - live on BT Sport 2. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live via the BT Sport website and app, while England Cricket and BBC Sport will show short highlights of the day’s play.

What is the team news?

The team will be confirmed at the toss but for England, in the batting department, Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns and Dawid Malan have all been axed, as Durham’s Alex Lees is set to make his Test debut atop the order alongside Zak Crawley.

Skipper Joe Root has opted to bat at No 3 in the hope it solves a problem that has plagued this England team for the best part of a decade, while Ben Foakes has a chance to stake his claim as first-choice Test wicketkeeper for the foreseeable future.

Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson’s omission from the squad to tour the Caribbean took the headlines meaning Mark Wood and Chris Woakes will be the veteran presences in the seam attack, although Wood has been battling an illness in recent days.

Craig Overton will likely be the third seamer and take the new ball alongside Wood, while Ollie Robinson suffered a back spasm during the final warm-up game and has been ruled out of the first Test, being replaced by Lancashire quick Saqib Mahmood. Mahmood will play if England opt for four seamers (in addition to Ben Stokes) but the spin of Jack Leach is more likely to get the nod, with Mahmood as 12th man.

West Indies’ Test match struggles have seen them shake up the squad as well, with regulars such as Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Rahkeem Cornwall all omitted. Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel misses out due to a hamstring injury and this could lead to the uncapped Anderson Phillip making his Test debut - perhaps ahead of left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

Predicted line-ups

England XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Anderson Phillip.

Odds

West Indies - 7/4

Draw - 7/2

England - Evens

Prediction

Two teams who have had their red-ball struggles in recent times, neither of whom you can really trust to consistently perform. England will be desperate for a response after the diabolical Ashes performance and although they have historically floundered in the Caribbean, this new-look team and coaching staff can break that trend. England to record a narrow victory, late on day four or early on day five.