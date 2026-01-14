Bangladesh doubles down on demand to move T20 World Cup matches out of India

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bangladesh’s demand to move its T20 World Cup matches from India to Sri Lanka has triggered a standoff with the sport’s governing body as discussions to settle the issue have failed to yield a breakthrough.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has requested the International Cricket Council to shift its team’s matches to a neutral venue, citing security concerns for its players in India amid worsening ties between the South Asian neighbours.

The demand was made after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) forced Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its squad for this year’s tournament. The decision to remove Rahman sparked outrage in Bangladesh, which banned IPL broadcasts and announced that it would not send its team for the World Cup in India.

The Indian cricket board hasn’t given a specific reason for removing Rahman from the IPL, but the decision is widely believed to have been prompted by diplomatic tensions between Delhi and Dhaka.

Tensions have been mounting since a street agitation ousted Sheikh Hasina as prime minister in 2024. The former leader fled to India, where she continues to live close to the corridors of power despite requests for her extradition from Dhaka.

The ousted leader was a close ally of India and bilateral relations have soured since she was replaced by an interim government.

Tensions flared in December after a Bangladeshi Hindu man accused of blasphemy was beaten to death by a mob, triggering protests by Hindu groups in India.

The fallout spilled over into cricket, arguably South Asia’s most popular sport, with the Indian board removing Rahman from the IPL roster.

The World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, begins on 7 February. Bangladesh is scheduled to play three group matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

Representatives of the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC held a video conference on Tuesday to discuss the issue for the first time but didn’t reach a resolution.

open image in gallery Mustafizur Rahman reacts during a match against New Zealand in 2023 ( Getty )

The ICC said the tournament’s itinerary had already been announced and requested Bangladesh’s board to reconsider its stance.

“The BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns,” the board said after the call, adding that it “reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India”.

“While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance,” it noted, “the board’s position remains unchanged.”

Ahead of the video call, the two sides had exchanged letters stating their positions. The ICC reportedly said in its letter that an independent security assessment indicated “no specific or heightened threat” to Bangladesh’s team in India.

open image in gallery Protest in India against the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh ( AP )

Although the call did not lead to a resolution, the parties agreed that discussions would continue to explore possible solutions.

“The BCB remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff while engaging constructively with the ICC to address the matter,” the board said.