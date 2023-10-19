India vs Bangladesh LIVE: ICC Cricket World Cup score and updates as Hasan and Das get off to a slow start
Follow all the action from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Follow live coverage of India vs Bangladesh from the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup today. India look to build on their dominant win over Pakistan, who have complained about fan behaviour in Ahmedabad.
There are 10 nations battling it out for glory, and millions in prize money, at 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.
Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
India vs Bangladesh
11.4
Shardul Thakur to Tanzid Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.
India vs Bangladesh
11.3
Shardul Thakur to Tanzid Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to silly mid off for no runs, shy attempt by Kohli.
India vs Bangladesh
11.2
Shardul Thakur to Litton Das. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.
India vs Bangladesh
11.1
Shardul Thakur to Litton Das. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to deep backward square leg for 2 runs, mis-fielded by Iyer.
India vs Bangladesh
10.6
Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, to leg on the front foot sweeping, well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Siraj.
India vs Bangladesh
10.4
Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control to long on for 2 runs.
India vs Bangladesh
10.3
Kuldeep Yadav to Tanzid Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin length ball, middle stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Bumrah.
India vs Bangladesh
10.2
Kuldeep Yadav to Tanzid Hasan. Left-Arm Leg Spin full toss, off stump on the front foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Jadeja.
India vs Bangladesh
10.1
Kuldeep Yadav to Litton Das. Left-Arm Leg Spin half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to long on for 1 run.
India vs Bangladesh
9.6
Shardul Thakur to Tanzid Hasan. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Kohli.
