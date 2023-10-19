Liton Das and Tanzid Hasan got off to a slow start against India (REUTERS)

Follow live coverage of India vs Bangladesh from the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup today. India look to build on their dominant win over Pakistan, who have complained about fan behaviour in Ahmedabad.

There are 10 nations battling it out for glory, and millions in prize money, at 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord's.

